September 6, 2021
- IUMI, the marine insurance market is in
improvement, even if the future is uncertain
- Last year the value of premiums increased
by +6.1%
- In 2020, the value of insurance premiums in the
shipping has been estimated at about $30 billion, with
an increase of +6.1% compared to the previous year. He made it
noto The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) presenting
today in Seoul, during the annual conference of the association,
its analysis of the latest trends in the market of
marine insurance. In particular, last year 47.7% of the
total value of the prizes was relative to the European market, the
29.3% to that of Asia-Pacific, 9.3% to the American market
Latin, 7.7% to North American and the remaining 6.0% to others
regional markets. In addition, in 2020 the largest share of the value
total premiums were that of the segment
insurance of transported goods (57.2%), followed by
those of "body" insurance (23.8), of the segment
energy/offshore (12.1%) and Marine Liability (6.8%).
- Commenting on these data Astrid Seltmann, vice president of the
IUMI's Facts & Figures committee noted that "it looks like
that the European market has bottomed out in 2019 and now it is
is strengthening again, while the Asian market continues to
enjoy year-on-year growth that began in 2016."
Seltmann specified that the improvements found in 2020 in
all regions 'are largely due to a
strengthening of the combined premium base with a very strong impact
content of claims. This is a positive trend, but - it has
specified - given that this recovery started from a threshold
very low, it is not yet clear whether the current improvement
will continue in the coming years ensuring greater
predictability to shipowners, owners of goods and
Insurers. The recent scenario of claims - he specified again
Seltmann - was relatively favorable, which must
be related to the reduced activity in 2020 of
certain segments of shipping, such as cruises and transport of
containers, as a consequence of Covid measures. With
the recovering economy and the increase in transport activities
maritime and offshore you can expect that even the
the frequency and severity of claims will increase again."
