|
|
|
|
September 7, 2021
|
|
- Inauguration of the promotion office abroad in Budapest
of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic and Alpe Adria
-
- Gurrieri: it is from the heart of Europe that in 2005
the first intermodal service is launched between Pier VII of the
port of Trieste with budapest railway terminal
-
- Yesterday in Budapest was inaugurated the first headquarters of
promotion abroad of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea and Alpe Adria, the company of
logistics participated by the port authority, from Friulia, the financial
of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, and by Mercitalia Rail. Over
of the ceremony the CEO of Alpe Adria, Antonio
Gurrieri, recalled that "it is right from the heart
of Europe that in 2005 the first intermodal service is launched
between Pier VII of the port of Trieste with the railway terminal of
Budapest, service - he specified - that today can count
on the 50% partnership between Alpe Adria and the T.O. Delta group, and
on the railway operation of Rail Cargo Austria'.
Gurrieri highlighted the rapid growth of this business
both in terms of containers transported and of the circulations that
have increased since 2016, the year in which they operated
about 300 trains/year and transported about 20,000 teu/year, up to
boom in 2019 with 1,049 trains/year (+250% compared to 2016) and 63,604
teu/year transported (+227% compared to 2016).
-
- 'The increase in the weekly frequencies of the link
railway with Budapest, which today can count on about 14
round-trip circulations per week - commented the president
of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino - is a clear sign of the
surprising positive reaction of the Hungarian market, also fruit
of the synergies activated with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and of the
ability of private operators to serve areas
Hungarian industrial and consumer industries, which thus find an outlet
to the international markets of the Far East, of the countries of the
Mediterranean and those of the Middle East".
-
- During the inauguration ceremony, in addition to
Gurrieri and D'Agostino were attended by the Hungarian Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Levente Magyar, and the President
of Alpe Adria, Maurizio Maresca, the Italian ambassador in
Hungary, Manuel Jacoangeli, highlighted that the new initiative
represents "a result of great importance both for the system
Italy both for the potential it opens up in the context of the
increasing integration of the economies of the two countries".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail