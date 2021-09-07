



September 7, 2021

Gurrieri: it is from the heart of Europe that in 2005 the first intermodal service is launched between Pier VII of the port of Trieste with budapest railway terminal

Yesterday in Budapest was inaugurated the first headquarters of promotion abroad of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea and Alpe Adria, the company of logistics participated by the port authority, from Friulia, the financial of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, and by Mercitalia Rail. Over of the ceremony the CEO of Alpe Adria, Antonio Gurrieri, recalled that "it is right from the heart of Europe that in 2005 the first intermodal service is launched between Pier VII of the port of Trieste with the railway terminal of Budapest, service - he specified - that today can count on the 50% partnership between Alpe Adria and the T.O. Delta group, and on the railway operation of Rail Cargo Austria'. Gurrieri highlighted the rapid growth of this business both in terms of containers transported and of the circulations that have increased since 2016, the year in which they operated about 300 trains/year and transported about 20,000 teu/year, up to boom in 2019 with 1,049 trains/year (+250% compared to 2016) and 63,604 teu/year transported (+227% compared to 2016).

'The increase in the weekly frequencies of the link railway with Budapest, which today can count on about 14 round-trip circulations per week - commented the president of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino - is a clear sign of the surprising positive reaction of the Hungarian market, also fruit of the synergies activated with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and of the ability of private operators to serve areas Hungarian industrial and consumer industries, which thus find an outlet to the international markets of the Far East, of the countries of the Mediterranean and those of the Middle East".

During the inauguration ceremony, in addition to Gurrieri and D'Agostino were attended by the Hungarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Levente Magyar, and the President of Alpe Adria, Maurizio Maresca, the Italian ambassador in Hungary, Manuel Jacoangeli, highlighted that the new initiative represents "a result of great importance both for the system Italy both for the potential it opens up in the context of the increasing integration of the economies of the two countries".







