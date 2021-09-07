|
|
|
|
September 7, 2021
|
|
- In July the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is
up by +20.3%
-
- In the first seven months of this year they were enlivened
15,4 million tons (+19.7%)
-
- In July 2021, the two-way growth trend continued
figures of freight traffic handled by the port of Ravenna in
act since last March. The total was in fact 2.62
million tons, with an increase of +20.3% compared to
July 2020. The only two items in decline in the traffic balance
enlivened last July turned out to be those of the
rolling stock, which amounted to 132 thousand tons (-11.4%), and
containerized goods, which totaled 177 thousand tons
(-0.6%) with a handling of containers equal to 16 thousand teu
(-5,5%). On the other hand, both solid bulk and 1.15 million are growing
of tons (+11.6%) and liquid bulk with 237 thousand tons
of petroleum products handled (+11.6%) and 207 thousand tons of
other liquid loads (+23.8%).
-
- In the first seven months of this year the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 15.44 million tonnes of
goods, with an increase of +19.7% on the corresponding period
of 2020. In the miscellaneous goods segment, 1.37 were handled
million tons of goods in container (+5.4%), traffic that in
terms of container from 20' was equal to 125 thousand teu
(+7.9%), 858 thousand tons of rolling stock (+3.6%) and 4.00 million
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+28.5%). Dry bulk has
attested to 6,60 million tons (+24.0%), bulk
oil to 1,53 million tons (+19.8%) and other bulk
liquid to 1.12 million tons (+2.4%).
|
