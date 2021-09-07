



September 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In July the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is up by +20.3%

In the first seven months of this year they were enlivened 15,4 million tons (+19.7%)

In July 2021, the two-way growth trend continued figures of freight traffic handled by the port of Ravenna in act since last March. The total was in fact 2.62 million tons, with an increase of +20.3% compared to July 2020. The only two items in decline in the traffic balance enlivened last July turned out to be those of the rolling stock, which amounted to 132 thousand tons (-11.4%), and containerized goods, which totaled 177 thousand tons (-0.6%) with a handling of containers equal to 16 thousand teu (-5,5%). On the other hand, both solid bulk and 1.15 million are growing of tons (+11.6%) and liquid bulk with 237 thousand tons of petroleum products handled (+11.6%) and 207 thousand tons of other liquid loads (+23.8%).

In the first seven months of this year the port of Ravenna handled a total of 15.44 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +19.7% on the corresponding period of 2020. In the miscellaneous goods segment, 1.37 were handled million tons of goods in container (+5.4%), traffic that in terms of container from 20' was equal to 125 thousand teu (+7.9%), 858 thousand tons of rolling stock (+3.6%) and 4.00 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+28.5%). Dry bulk has attested to 6,60 million tons (+24.0%), bulk oil to 1,53 million tons (+19.8%) and other bulk liquid to 1.12 million tons (+2.4%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail