



September 9, 2021

According to the National Retail Federation, however, 2021 will be a record year

Mitigating strong import growth containerized through U.S. ports that you already have recorded in July, the month in which, for example, landings of full containers in the primary container ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were only slightly increased by +2.9% and +1.6% on July 2020 after the almost uninterrupted double-digit rise percentages in the previous eleven months, will continue in the last months of 2021 that will be characterized by non- significant containerized traffic interspersed with downturns.

This is foreseen by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the federation of American retail companies, which in the last monthly report "Global Port Tracker", published today, estimate that if in the last month of August the US ports have enlivened a container traffic equal to 2.27 million teu, with a year-on-year increase of +7.8%, this progression in September will decrease to +5.1% for a total of 2.21 million of teu enlivened by national airports and will be reduced again in the following months, with 2.19 million teu in October when it expects the first year-on-year decline (-1.3%) from July 2020, to continue with 2.13 million teu in November (+1.4%) and 2.07 million teu in December (-1.8%). For January 2022 is expected a traffic of 2,15 million teu, in increase of +4.5%.

"The growth year on year - explained Jonathan Gold, NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Policy customs - it is not as dramatic as before because now we are facing months in which most part of the shops that last year were closed due to the pandemic had reopened and retailers were again providing for stocks'. Gold specified that such evolution was expected, "but - he added - we are witnessing to problems ranging from the closure of ports in Asia to the rows of ships waiting to dock in U.S. ports. That - he observed - is creating continuous challenges because the retailers work to accumulate enough stock to meet demand."

According to the National Retail Federation, however, 2021 will be a record year for containerized traffic handled by ports US: in the first half of the year the total was 12.8 million teu, up +35.6% on the first half of the last year, and the federation believes that we are on the right track to record in the whole of 2021 a traffic of 25.9 million teu, volume that will represent an increase of +17.6% on 2020 and the new annual historical record surpassing the previous peak established in 2020 with 22 million teu (year - underlined the NRF - when, despite the pandemic, imports containerized were however increased by +1.9% compared to the 2019).







