September 9, 2021
- Growth expected to ease significantly next
of container traffic in US ports
- Mitigating strong import growth
containerized through U.S. ports that you already have
recorded in July, the month in which, for example, landings of
full containers in the primary container ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach were only slightly increased by +2.9% and
+1.6% on July 2020 after the almost uninterrupted double-digit rise
percentages in the previous eleven months, will continue in the
last months of 2021 that will be characterized by non-
significant containerized traffic interspersed with downturns.
- This is foreseen by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the federation
of American retail companies, which in the last
monthly report "Global Port Tracker", published today,
estimate that if in the last month of August the US ports have
enlivened a container traffic equal to 2.27 million teu,
with a year-on-year increase of +7.8%, this progression in September
will decrease to +5.1% for a total of 2.21 million
of teu enlivened by national airports and will be reduced again
in the following months, with 2.19 million teu in October when it
expects the first year-on-year decline (-1.3%)
from July 2020, to continue with 2.13 million teu in November
(+1.4%) and 2.07 million teu in December (-1.8%). For January 2022 is
expected a traffic of 2,15 million teu, in increase of +4.5%.
- "The growth year on year - explained Jonathan Gold,
NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Policy
customs - it is not as dramatic as before
because now we are facing months in which most
part of the shops that last year were closed due to the
pandemic had reopened and retailers were again
providing for stocks'. Gold specified that such
evolution was expected, "but - he added - we are witnessing
to problems ranging from the closure of ports in Asia to the rows of
ships waiting to dock in U.S. ports. That
- he observed - is creating continuous challenges because the
retailers work to accumulate enough stock to
meet demand."
- According to the National Retail Federation, however, 2021 will be
a record year for containerized traffic handled by ports
US: in the first half of the year the total was 12.8
million teu, up +35.6% on the first half of the
last year, and the federation believes that we are on the right track
to record in the whole of 2021 a traffic of 25.9 million teu,
volume that will represent an increase of +17.6% on 2020 and
the new annual historical record surpassing the previous peak
established in 2020 with 22 million teu (year - underlined the
NRF - when, despite the pandemic, imports
containerized were however increased by +1.9% compared to the
2019).
