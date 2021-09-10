|
September 10, 2021
|
|
- EU Commission declares loans for 900 illegal
million euro granted to Alitalia
-
- Vestager: they gave Alitalia an unfair advantage
compared to its competitors
-
- It adds another heavy burden that, if anything, is
possible, makes the story of the
Italian airline Alitalia, corporate life destined to
to be exhausted on October 14 with the cessation of operations
and the takeover from the new ITA (Italy Air Transport) that
will take over the activity but, hopefully, not the difficulties,
although in reality you have to be very optimistic to
trust that this will happen.
-
- The last tile on Alitalia's head is the announcement
today of the European Commission to have concluded, at the end of
an investigation launched on 23 April 2018, which the two loans for
total of about 900 million euros that Italy has granted to
Alitalia in 2017 constitute illegal aid under the rules
EU state aid. Italy will therefore have to
recover from Alitalia such aid increased by interest. The
loans - explained Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the
Commission and Responsible for Competition Policy -
'have given Alitalia an unfair advantage over the
its competitors" and - he added - "they will have to
then be recovered from Italy at Alitalia, to
contribute to restoring a level playing field in the sector
European Aviation'.
|
