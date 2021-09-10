



September 10, 2021

Original news EU Commission declares loans for 900 illegal million euro granted to Alitalia

Vestager: they gave Alitalia an unfair advantage compared to its competitors

It adds another heavy burden that, if anything, is possible, makes the story of the Italian airline Alitalia, corporate life destined to to be exhausted on October 14 with the cessation of operations and the takeover from the new ITA (Italy Air Transport) that will take over the activity but, hopefully, not the difficulties, although in reality you have to be very optimistic to trust that this will happen.

The last tile on Alitalia's head is the announcement today of the European Commission to have concluded, at the end of an investigation launched on 23 April 2018, which the two loans for total of about 900 million euros that Italy has granted to Alitalia in 2017 constitute illegal aid under the rules EU state aid. Italy will therefore have to recover from Alitalia such aid increased by interest. The loans - explained Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the Commission and Responsible for Competition Policy - 'have given Alitalia an unfair advantage over the its competitors" and - he added - "they will have to then be recovered from Italy at Alitalia, to contribute to restoring a level playing field in the sector European Aviation'.







