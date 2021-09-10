|
|
September 10, 2021
|
|
- New monthly revenue records for Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines
-
- In August the turnover of the two companies is
increased by +151.3% and +278.1% respectively
-
- As well as compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation,
in August also the other two main shipping companies
Taiwanese containerized Yang Ming Marine Corporation and Wan Hai
Lines (WHL) again recorded record monthly revenues that
were $32.799 billion, respectively,
Taiwan (US$1.2 billion) and $24.66 billion
Taiwan (890 million US dollars), with increases of +151.3% and
+278.1% compared to August 2020.
-
- In the first eight months of 2021, Yang Ming's revenues are
amounted to 197.78 billion Taiwanese dollars, with growth
by +115.7% on the corresponding period last year, while
WHL's stood at $131.60 billion
Taiwanese (+180.8%).
|
