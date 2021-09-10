



September 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New monthly revenue records for Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines

In August the turnover of the two companies is increased by +151.3% and +278.1% respectively

As well as compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation, in August also the other two main shipping companies Taiwanese containerized Yang Ming Marine Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) again recorded record monthly revenues that were $32.799 billion, respectively, Taiwan (US$1.2 billion) and $24.66 billion Taiwan (890 million US dollars), with increases of +151.3% and +278.1% compared to August 2020.

In the first eight months of 2021, Yang Ming's revenues are amounted to 197.78 billion Taiwanese dollars, with growth by +115.7% on the corresponding period last year, while WHL's stood at $131.60 billion Taiwanese (+180.8%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail