September 13, 2021
- In August the traffic of goods in the port of Singapore is
decreased by -1.6%
- Containerized volumes down by -1.3%
- After four months of growth, last month the traffic of the
goods handled from the port of Singapore recorded a decline in
-1.6% being amounted to 49.6 million tons compared to 50.4
millions in August 2020. The bending was determined both
the slight reduction in the volumes of containerized goods, which
are attested to 30.4 million tons (- 1.3%) with a
container handling which increased by +0.2% to
almost 3.2 million teu, both bulk, with cargoes
oil that decreased by -3.4% to 15.8 million
tonnes and other bulk totaling 1.7 million
tons (-8.4%). The increase in goods continues significantly
conventional 1.7 million tonnes
(+22,1%).
- In the first eight months of 2021, the Asian port of call has
enlivened a total of 401.7 million tons, +2.5%
more than in the corresponding period last year.
Container goods amounted to 243.0 million tons
(+3.9%), with a handling of containers of 25.0 million
of teu (+4.2%), and conventional goods at 14.8 million
tons (+17.3%). Oil bulk traffic is
fell of -3.4% to 128.0 million tons, while that of the
other bulk grew by +23.7% to 15.8 million
Tons.
