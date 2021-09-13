



September 13, 2021

Original news In August the traffic of goods in the port of Singapore is decreased by -1.6%

Containerized volumes down by -1.3%

After four months of growth, last month the traffic of the goods handled from the port of Singapore recorded a decline in -1.6% being amounted to 49.6 million tons compared to 50.4 millions in August 2020. The bending was determined both the slight reduction in the volumes of containerized goods, which are attested to 30.4 million tons (- 1.3%) with a container handling which increased by +0.2% to almost 3.2 million teu, both bulk, with cargoes oil that decreased by -3.4% to 15.8 million tonnes and other bulk totaling 1.7 million tons (-8.4%). The increase in goods continues significantly conventional 1.7 million tonnes (+22,1%).

In the first eight months of 2021, the Asian port of call has enlivened a total of 401.7 million tons, +2.5% more than in the corresponding period last year. Container goods amounted to 243.0 million tons (+3.9%), with a handling of containers of 25.0 million of teu (+4.2%), and conventional goods at 14.8 million tons (+17.3%). Oil bulk traffic is fell of -3.4% to 128.0 million tons, while that of the other bulk grew by +23.7% to 15.8 million Tons.







