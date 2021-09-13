



September 13, 2021

Original news In August, the port of Barcelona handled 318,000 container (+35.2%)

In the first eight months of this year the total was 2.4 million teu (+31.1%)

Last month, as well as in the previous six months, the volume of cargo traffic handled by the port of Barcelona marked a double-digit percentage increase having totaled 5,7 million tons, with a growth of +23.5% on August 2020. The most significant increase was recorded by the miscellaneous goods with 4.2 million tons (+32.1%), of which 3.4 million tons of containerized cargoes (+38.7%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 318 thousand teu (+35.2%) - included 170 thousand teu in import/export (+11.9%) and 148 thousand teu in transit (+78.0%) - and 798 thousand tons of conventional goods (+9,7%). Less consistent is the increase in liquid bulk that are attested to 1.1 million tons (+11.0%), of which 783 thousand tons of hydrocarbons (+9.7%) and 364 thousand tons of other loads (+14.0%). On the other hand, solid bulk traffic is falling which was equal to 300 thousand tons (-17.4%).

In the first eight months of 2021 the Catalan port of call has handled a total of 43.5 million tons of goods, with a increase of +17.2% on the period January-August last year, of which 25,5 million tons of containerized goods (+30.8%) totalled with a handling of containers of 2.4 million of teu (+31.1%) - included 1.3 million in import/export (+17.5%) and 1.0 million in transit (+53.8%) -, 7.1 million tons of conventional goods (+13.5%), 7.9 million tons of bulk liquid (-9.0%) and 3.0 million tons of dry bulk (+11,3%).







