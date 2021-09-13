|
- Satisfaction of Confetra FVG for the approval of the Senate
of the resolution on the international free port regime of
Trieste
- Visintin: it is a competitive and development asset
employment for the city of Trieste, our region and
for the whole country
- Confetra Friuli Venezia Giulia expressed great satisfaction
for the approval in recent days by the Senate of the
resolution on the full and correct implementation of the Port regime
international franc of Trieste. "After years of
technical insights on the special regime and conviction
of regional and national policy - commented Stefano
Visintin, President of the Regional Confederation of The Categories of
freight forwarders, terminal operators, shipping agents and freight forwarders
customs - now we are at the point. Special thanks goes to the
regional councillor Giacomelli who has accepted our request
for the hearing in the Regional Council held in July 2020,
approved unanimously by the board groups present in
classroom. This important local political support has also allowed us to
raise the bar further and, with work and support
relatives of Senator Rojc and Senator Nannicini, on June 8
last year we were able to explain to the Committee on Policies
European Senate of the Republic what is the potential of the
correct application of the international free port regime. It is
a few days ago the approval of the Senate resolution,
proposed by Senator Nannicini as rapporteur, who
will now allow dialogue with the institutions to begin
european to clarify the substance of the application of the special status
of the port of Trieste'.
- Years of hard work and insights into the concept of
extra-customs clearance of our port - continued Visintin -
"They took us like never before one step away from seeing
correctly recognized the possibility of developing also
industrial settlements in free points. As entrepreneurs now
we call for unity and coherence from all political forces to
finally be able to give further added value to the goods that every
day our companies move with professionalism and
dedication. The Free Port - concluded the president of Confetra
Friuli Venezia Giulia - is a competitive and development asset
employment for the city of Trieste, our region and
for the whole country".
