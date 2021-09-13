



September 13, 2021

Original news Satisfaction of Confetra FVG for the approval of the Senate of the resolution on the international free port regime of Trieste

Visintin: it is a competitive and development asset employment for the city of Trieste, our region and for the whole country

Confetra Friuli Venezia Giulia expressed great satisfaction for the approval in recent days by the Senate of the resolution on the full and correct implementation of the Port regime international franc of Trieste. "After years of technical insights on the special regime and conviction of regional and national policy - commented Stefano Visintin, President of the Regional Confederation of The Categories of freight forwarders, terminal operators, shipping agents and freight forwarders customs - now we are at the point. Special thanks goes to the regional councillor Giacomelli who has accepted our request for the hearing in the Regional Council held in July 2020, approved unanimously by the board groups present in classroom. This important local political support has also allowed us to raise the bar further and, with work and support relatives of Senator Rojc and Senator Nannicini, on June 8 last year we were able to explain to the Committee on Policies European Senate of the Republic what is the potential of the correct application of the international free port regime. It is a few days ago the approval of the Senate resolution, proposed by Senator Nannicini as rapporteur, who will now allow dialogue with the institutions to begin european to clarify the substance of the application of the special status of the port of Trieste'.

Years of hard work and insights into the concept of extra-customs clearance of our port - continued Visintin - "They took us like never before one step away from seeing correctly recognized the possibility of developing also industrial settlements in free points. As entrepreneurs now we call for unity and coherence from all political forces to finally be able to give further added value to the goods that every day our companies move with professionalism and dedication. The Free Port - concluded the president of Confetra Friuli Venezia Giulia - is a competitive and development asset employment for the city of Trieste, our region and for the whole country".







