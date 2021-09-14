



September 14, 2021

Original news Uniport calls on the government to extend the Green Ports ban to all the national territory

Barbera: it is necessary to grant these opportunities also to terminal operators in Southern Italy, who have not benefited from resources for development

Fise Uniport, the National Union of Port Companies, denounces that the Green Ports call of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which allocates 270 million euros for project proposals in the sector intermodality and integrated logistics and in particular for interventions in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in ports, excludes from the audience of possible beneficiaries the Port System Authority of Southern Italy and that the provision explicitly provides that the beneficiaries of the call are exclusively the AdSP of the Centre-North. "These, then, to participate and take advantage of the allocated contributions - specification Uniport - port terminals must be involved in their projects local, which are therefore indirect beneficiaries of the resources'.

Uniport highlights "the inconsistency of the exclusion of South, also motivated in the premises of the measure - he explains the association of national port undertakings- with the indication that the South has already benefited from a previous call for tenders CAP in the period 2014-2020'. Uniport notes that, however, "it does not the use of the measure may constitute an excuse for the use of the measure cited, since the latter is not related to the pandemic event, evidently after six years of Community aid, for the which was approved the extraordinary intervention of the PNRR whose articulations are aimed at the economic recovery of throughout the national territory and to mitigate the negative effects of the economic crisis induced by the closure of many activities due to Covid-19'

"In addition - the association objects - the announcement to which it is made reference, in addition to having expired, concerned only the Authorities of Port System, and not also the port terminals, and therefore cannot in any way be regarded as compensatory.'

"We ask the government - concludes the president of Uniport, Federico Barbera - to remedy this inconsistency, expanding the audience beneficiaries of this call to the whole national territory, certainly in a subsequent measure, in order to extend these opportunities also to terminal operators in Southern Italy, who they have not benefited from resources for development. An inconsistency inexplicable also in light of the fact that the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience sees in the relaunch of Southern Italy one of its main missions'.







