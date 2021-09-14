|
|
|
|
September 14, 2021
|
|
- Uniport calls on the government to extend the Green Ports ban to
all the national territory
-
- Barbera: it is necessary to grant these opportunities also
to terminal operators in Southern Italy, who have not benefited from resources
for development
-
- Fise Uniport, the National Union of Port Companies, denounces that
the Green Ports call of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which
allocates 270 million euros for project proposals in the sector
intermodality and integrated logistics and in particular for
interventions in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency
in ports, excludes from the audience of possible beneficiaries the
Port System Authority of Southern Italy and that the
provision explicitly provides that the beneficiaries of the call
are exclusively the AdSP of the Centre-North. "These, then,
to participate and take advantage of the allocated contributions - specification
Uniport - port terminals must be involved in their projects
local, which are therefore indirect beneficiaries of the resources'.
-
- Uniport highlights "the inconsistency of the exclusion of
South, also motivated in the premises of the measure - he explains
the association of national port undertakings- with the indication
that the South has already benefited from a previous call for tenders
CAP in the period 2014-2020'. Uniport notes that, however, "it does not
the use of the measure may constitute an excuse for the use of the measure
cited, since the latter is not related to the pandemic event,
evidently after six years of Community aid, for the
which was approved the extraordinary intervention of the PNRR
whose articulations are aimed at the economic recovery of
throughout the national territory and to mitigate the negative effects
of the economic crisis induced by the closure of many activities
due to Covid-19'
-
- "In addition - the association objects - the announcement to which it is made
reference, in addition to having expired, concerned only the Authorities
of Port System, and not also the port terminals, and therefore
cannot in any way be regarded as compensatory.'
-
- "We ask the government - concludes the president of Uniport,
Federico Barbera - to remedy this inconsistency, expanding the
audience beneficiaries of this call to the whole national territory,
certainly in a subsequent measure, in order to extend
these opportunities also to terminal operators in Southern Italy, who
they have not benefited from resources for development. An inconsistency
inexplicable also in light of the fact that the National Plan of
Recovery and Resilience sees in the relaunch of Southern Italy one of its
main missions'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail