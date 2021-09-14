|
- Eurokai plans to close the first half of 2021 with
a consolidated net profit of 32.2 million euros
-
- A significant improvement is expected for the whole year
of the economic performance of Eurogate and Contship Italia
-
- The German terminalist group Eurokai, which operates in ports
Germans through Eurogate, the 50:50 joint venture with the
compatriot BLG which is also active in the ports of Tanger Med,
Lisbon, Limassol and Ust-Luga, and in Italian ports through the
subsidiary Contship Italia, has announced that it will close the
first half of 2021 with a significant increase in net profit
consolidated which is expected to amount to 32.2 million euros
compared to €3.5 million in the first half of 2020.
In addition, the expected operating profit is 30.1 million euros
compared to 17.4 million in the first six months of last year.
-
- Relative to the expected results for the subsidiary only
Contship Italia for the full year 2021, the group
German announced that its revenues will mark a significant
increase thanks to the growth in traffic volumes handled
compared to the previous year.
-
- Also for Eurogate a significant
improvement in economic performance even if - he specified
the group - concrete effects cannot yet be estimated
the movement between the ports of the Northern Range of the ports of call of the
scheduled services that containerized shipping companies
are planning due to the continuous delays of the ships and the
consequent problems of capacity and handling in the
port container terminals.
