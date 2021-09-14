



September 14, 2021

Original news Eurokai plans to close the first half of 2021 with a consolidated net profit of 32.2 million euros

A significant improvement is expected for the whole year of the economic performance of Eurogate and Contship Italia

The German terminalist group Eurokai, which operates in ports Germans through Eurogate, the 50:50 joint venture with the compatriot BLG which is also active in the ports of Tanger Med, Lisbon, Limassol and Ust-Luga, and in Italian ports through the subsidiary Contship Italia, has announced that it will close the first half of 2021 with a significant increase in net profit consolidated which is expected to amount to 32.2 million euros compared to €3.5 million in the first half of 2020. In addition, the expected operating profit is 30.1 million euros compared to 17.4 million in the first six months of last year.

Relative to the expected results for the subsidiary only Contship Italia for the full year 2021, the group German announced that its revenues will mark a significant increase thanks to the growth in traffic volumes handled compared to the previous year.

Also for Eurogate a significant improvement in economic performance even if - he specified the group - concrete effects cannot yet be estimated the movement between the ports of the Northern Range of the ports of call of the scheduled services that containerized shipping companies are planning due to the continuous delays of the ships and the consequent problems of capacity and handling in the port container terminals.







