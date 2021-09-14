|
September 14, 2021
- ANITA welcomes the free movement of articulated vehicles with
length up to 18 meters
-
- United transport expressed perplexity for the
consequences of the government measure
-
- In Italy it has become possible the free movement of
articulated vehicles with a length of up to 18 meters as a result of the
publication in the September 10 issue of the "Journal
Official" of Decree-Law No. 121 "Provisions
urgent investment and infrastructure security,
of transport and road traffic, for functionality
the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
of the Superior Council of Public Works and the National Agency
for the safety of road and motorway infrastructures".
-
- "It is - commented the president of the Association
National Automotive Transport Companies, Thomas Baumgartner - of
a possibility that ANITA has been asking for years with great
firmness and that opens a new era in the national transport of goods.
The experience of Project 18, launched in 2009 by the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility and by ANFIA, with
the full support of ANITA, had demonstrated its effectiveness and
potential, given the excellent results in terms of
safety and optimization of loads and finally the MIMS has
recognized the value of this innovation in the sector and above all
the benefits in terms of environmental sustainability'
-
- ANITA has shown that the increase in the maximum length
allowed, with the same permissible weight, improves capacity
loading of the articulated truck which can thus transport
37 pallets, which is four more than the configuration
current standard, ensuring greater efficiency in transport on
rubber and a downward trend in the number of vehicles in circulation and
of polluting emissions.
-
- "It is fundamental - continued Baumgartner -
focus more and more on technological innovation to
respond to the demand for sustainable mobility and center
therefore the ambitious national and European targets and for
completing Italy's alignment with the rest of Europe still goes
started the experimentation of 25.50-meter vehicles, the so-called
EMS or Ecocombi, which are already authorised in eight EU countries
in national circulation and which would make it possible to optimise
further the supply chain, with a saving of drivers who, as
known, they are increasingly unobtainable in Italy and abroad.
Obviously these vehicles should be able to circulate only on a
identified and suitable road and motorway network connecting centres
production and logistics, interports, railway terminals and ports,
without ever entering the urban territories".
-
- For its part, Trasportounito expressed perplexity
for the government's measure liberalising long semi-trailers
more than 15 meters. The road haulage association has
Raised some questions: 'the new measures of the
semi-trailers - noted Maurizio Longo, secretary general of
United transport - do not solve, and indeed complicate, the problem
uniformity of weights and dimensions in the field
Community; users have not been informed in advance
of the road on the spread of new semi-trailers, that is,
unique pieces, not articulated, extremely long because beyond
15 meters, whose total footprint, with 1.6 meters more, is
equal to a total of 18 meters with the coupling of the tractor; It's not
a projection of the costs that will fall has been made
on road transport, forced to invest in new vehicles for
remain competitive, at a time when the entire industry is
on the verge of collapse, not to mention the asset devaluation
of the current semi-trailers'.
-
- Moreover, for United Transport, "it is not clear which
will be the advantages of this measure, apart from the benefits for the
manufacturers, as we see an increase in the number of trips to
empty and above all the decrease in the percentage index
average of each load'.
-
- "Without consulting the category - complained Longo - the
Minister unilaterally decided to liberalise a type of
vehicle intended to produce difficulties on the market of
transport services further complicating road safety
on our provincial and municipal roads, as well as in the
the vast majority of loading and unloading areas where
dimensions of the means are incompatible. The repercussions on the
transport services market - concluded the secretary
general of Trasportounito - will be the same as what happened
in the past (when it went from 12.50 to 13.60 meters), which
produced zero tariff increases, additional indebtedness for
the purchase of new vehicles and the devaluation or scrapping of
old semi-trailers, but at the time the economic conditions were
less pressing and the professionalism of the drivers was
unexceptionable'.
