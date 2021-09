September 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last month the container traffic in the port of Hong Kong Kong decreased by -4.1%

In the first eight months of this year recorded an increase by +0.1%

Last month the container traffic handled by the port of Hong Kong decreased by -4.1% having been equal to 1.51 million teu compared to 1.57 million teu enlivened in August 2020. In the first eight months of 2021, traffic was equal total to 11.78 million teu, with a slight progression +0.1% on the period January-August last year.









