



September 15, 2021

Original news In the third quarter of 2021 the connectivity index of Italy to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services marked a decline of -1.3%

For the port with the highest index, Gioia Tauro, a decrease of -2.5%. The Civitavecchia airport has recorded an increase by +25.1%

In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the previous quarter, the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Italy, the index established by the Conference of Nations United on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to represent the level of integration of a nation in the worldwide network of containerized maritime transport services, marked a decrease of -1.3% being a result of 76.1 compared to the index of 77.2 allocated to Italy for the third quarter of 2020. The index has as a reference a maximum value of 100 relative to the first quarter of 2006

Among the main maritime nations of Southern Europe, in the third quarter of this year the index related to France is result equal to 76.1 (-1.7%), that relating to Spain to 90.6 (+3.1%), and the indices relating to Slovenia at 34.6 (-0.4%), Croatia 33.6 (-2.0%) and Greece 60.9 (+1.9%). With regard to maritime nations of the Northern Range, the latest survey of the index for Belgium is 87.9 (-0.7%), for the Netherlands 90.9 (+1.5%) and for Germany 84.5 (+1.5%).

In addition, the latest reading of the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), the other indicator created by UNCTAD to establish the position of each world port within the global network of containerised maritime services which also has the reference of a maximum value of 100 for the first quarter of 2006, sees again at the top of the ranking of Italian ports with the highest PLSCI index the port of call port of Gioia Tauro with an index of 56.8, down by -2.5% on the third quarter of 2020. The port of Genoa follows with an index of 51.5, up by +5.3%. Then the ports of La Spezia with a index of 39.3 (-0.5%), Trieste with an index of 33.5 (-0.6%), Naples with an index of 24.4 (-1.6%), Livorno with an index of 27.7 (-7.1%), Civitavecchia with an index of 25.5 (+25.1%), Savona-Vado Ligure with an index of 23.0 (-8.1%), Salerno with an index of 15.3 (+5.4%), Venice with an index of 11.5 (+4.1%), Ravenna with a index of 9.0 (-2.1%) and Ancona with an index of 8.8 (-2.2%).











