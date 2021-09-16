|
- In August the container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
decreased by -0.8%
-
- Historical record of empty containers on board
-
- Last month the port of Los Angeles enlivened a
container traffic equal to 954 thousand teu, with a decrease in
-0.8% on August 2020 which was contained by the record
history of boarding of empty containers. In August 2021, in fact, the
empty containers have been equal to 367 thousand teu (+17.0%), of which
3 thousand empty teu at the landing (+333.4%) and a historical peak of 364 thousand
empty teu embarked (+16.2%). The containers full at disembarkation are
states equal to 486 thousand teu, with a decrease - the first after 12
consecutive months of growth - by -5.9% on August 2020 when it was
the record for this type of traffic has been set for this
month of the year. The full containers at boarding have totaled
101 thousand teu (-22.9%).
-
- In the first eight months of this year the Californian port of call
has enlivened a total of 7.3 million teu, with an increase
+30.3% on the corresponding period of 2020. Full containers
at the landing were 3,8 million teu (+29.6%) and those full
boarding 857 thousand teu (-14.8%). Container handling
empty has been pairs to 2,6 million teu (+59.1%).
|
