



September 16, 2021

Original news In August the container traffic in the port of Los Angeles decreased by -0.8%

Historical record of empty containers on board

Last month the port of Los Angeles enlivened a container traffic equal to 954 thousand teu, with a decrease in -0.8% on August 2020 which was contained by the record history of boarding of empty containers. In August 2021, in fact, the empty containers have been equal to 367 thousand teu (+17.0%), of which 3 thousand empty teu at the landing (+333.4%) and a historical peak of 364 thousand empty teu embarked (+16.2%). The containers full at disembarkation are states equal to 486 thousand teu, with a decrease - the first after 12 consecutive months of growth - by -5.9% on August 2020 when it was the record for this type of traffic has been set for this month of the year. The full containers at boarding have totaled 101 thousand teu (-22.9%).

In the first eight months of this year the Californian port of call has enlivened a total of 7.3 million teu, with an increase +30.3% on the corresponding period of 2020. Full containers at the landing were 3,8 million teu (+29.6%) and those full boarding 857 thousand teu (-14.8%). Container handling empty has been pairs to 2,6 million teu (+59.1%).







