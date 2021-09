September 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Contract to Samsung Heavy Industries for the construction of six large capacity container ships

The order has a total value of about 719 million Dollars

South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has acquired a construction contract of six large capacity container ships. The company has made I note that the order, with a total value of 841.2 billion won ($719 million), was issued by a company European shipowner. The six ships will be delivered by the end of November 2024.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec