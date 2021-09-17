|
- Uiltrasporti denounces the failure of the strategy for
ensure maritime continuity with the major islands.
"After the convention at CIN Tirrenia - they highlighted the
Secretary-General and the National Secretary of the Organisation
union, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè - we have
witnessed a degenerative process in the affair relating to the
maritime territorial continuity with Sardinia, Sicily and
Tremiti Islands. Lack of programming and especially of comparison
with the trade unions they have determined a real
failure in new assignments through races gone more
deserted vaults".
-
- "If we add to this the non-compliance with the clause
social with the serious employment consequences to which they could
meet the seafarers - added Tarlazzi and Fantappiè
- the negative balance is inescapable. The news of
temporary assignments to a new subject for a few months, such as
for the Civitavecchia-Cagliari route, they can only be
interpreted as a partial response within a framework
bankruptcy to be attributed exclusively to the myopia of a
a ministry that has never wanted to confront the social partners".
-
- "Uiltrasporti - concluded the representatives of the
union - does not intend to remain helpless on this havoc that is being
perpetrating towards the mobility of Sardinian citizens
and CIN Tirrenia seafarers operating on the assigned routes
currently to other operators and who risk a future
uncertain employment'.
