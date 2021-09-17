



September 17, 2021

Original news Uiltrasporti denounces the failure of the strategy for ensure maritime continuity with the major islands

Tarlazzi and Fantappiè complain about the "myopia of a a ministry that has never wanted to confront the social partners»

Uiltrasporti denounces the failure of the strategy for ensure maritime continuity with the major islands. "After the convention at CIN Tirrenia - they highlighted the Secretary-General and the National Secretary of the Organisation union, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè - we have witnessed a degenerative process in the affair relating to the maritime territorial continuity with Sardinia, Sicily and Tremiti Islands. Lack of programming and especially of comparison with the trade unions they have determined a real failure in new assignments through races gone more deserted vaults".

"If we add to this the non-compliance with the clause social with the serious employment consequences to which they could meet the seafarers - added Tarlazzi and Fantappiè - the negative balance is inescapable. The news of temporary assignments to a new subject for a few months, such as for the Civitavecchia-Cagliari route, they can only be interpreted as a partial response within a framework bankruptcy to be attributed exclusively to the myopia of a a ministry that has never wanted to confront the social partners".

"Uiltrasporti - concluded the representatives of the union - does not intend to remain helpless on this havoc that is being perpetrating towards the mobility of Sardinian citizens and CIN Tirrenia seafarers operating on the assigned routes currently to other operators and who risk a future uncertain employment'.







