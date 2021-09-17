ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

18 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 04:45 GMT+2



September 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In August the transits of ships in the Suez Canal are increased by +24.6%

In the first eight months of this year the growth of traffic maritime was +6.7%

The Suez Canal Authority announced that last month the growth in maritime traffic in the Egyptian canal recorded an acceleration having transited a total of 1,884 ships, with an increase of +24.6% on August 2020. SCNT tonnage of the ships that crossed the waterway amounted to 110,2 million tons (+15.9%) and the transits have generated revenues of 562.7 million dollars (+20.3%).

In the first eight months of 2021 the Suez Canal was crossed by a total of 13,317 ships, with a progression of the +6.7% on the period January-August last year.

PSA Genova Pra



Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail