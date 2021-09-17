|
|
September 17, 2021
|
|
- In August the transits of ships in the Suez Canal are
increased by +24.6%
-
- In the first eight months of this year the growth of traffic
maritime was +6.7%
-
- The Suez Canal Authority announced that last month the
growth in maritime traffic in the Egyptian canal recorded
an acceleration having transited a total of 1,884 ships, with
an increase of +24.6% on August 2020. SCNT tonnage
of the ships that crossed the waterway amounted
to 110,2 million tons (+15.9%) and the transits have generated
revenues of 562.7 million dollars (+20.3%).
-
- In the first eight months of 2021 the Suez Canal was
crossed by a total of 13,317 ships, with a progression of the
+6.7% on the period January-August last year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail