



September 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In August the transits of ships in the Suez Canal are increased by +24.6%

In the first eight months of this year the growth of traffic maritime was +6.7%

The Suez Canal Authority announced that last month the growth in maritime traffic in the Egyptian canal recorded an acceleration having transited a total of 1,884 ships, with an increase of +24.6% on August 2020. SCNT tonnage of the ships that crossed the waterway amounted to 110,2 million tons (+15.9%) and the transits have generated revenues of 562.7 million dollars (+20.3%).

In the first eight months of 2021 the Suez Canal was crossed by a total of 13,317 ships, with a progression of the +6.7% on the period January-August last year.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail