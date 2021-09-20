|
September 20, 2021
- In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Valencia has
enlivened 3.754.168 container (+7.9%)
-
- The total goods were 56.7 million
tons (+10.0%)
-
- In the first eight months of this year the port system of
Valencia handled 56.7 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +10.0% on the period January-August of 2020 and a
growth of +2.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. In the
first eight months of 2021 the only containerized traffic is
state pairs to 3,754,168 teu, with an increase of +7.9% on the same
last year's period and with a +1.3% on the same period of the
2019.
-
- In terms of weight, in the first eight months of this year the
containerized traffic amounted to over 43 million
tons, with an increase of +7.3% on the corresponding period of the
2020. Growth in both other miscellaneous goods is more pronounced
which have totaled 9,8 million tons (+18.0%)
bulk, with liquid loads amounting to 3.1 million
tons (+22.0%) and solid tons to 1.5 million tons
(+20,6%). The movement of cars amounted to 326 thousand
vehicles (+2.3%).
