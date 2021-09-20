



September 20, 2021

Original news In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Valencia has enlivened 3.754.168 container (+7.9%)

The total goods were 56.7 million tons (+10.0%)

In the first eight months of this year the port system of Valencia handled 56.7 million tons of goods, with a increase of +10.0% on the period January-August of 2020 and a growth of +2.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. In the first eight months of 2021 the only containerized traffic is state pairs to 3,754,168 teu, with an increase of +7.9% on the same last year's period and with a +1.3% on the same period of the 2019.

In terms of weight, in the first eight months of this year the containerized traffic amounted to over 43 million tons, with an increase of +7.3% on the corresponding period of the 2020. Growth in both other miscellaneous goods is more pronounced which have totaled 9,8 million tons (+18.0%) bulk, with liquid loads amounting to 3.1 million tons (+22.0%) and solid tons to 1.5 million tons (+20,6%). The movement of cars amounted to 326 thousand vehicles (+2.3%).







