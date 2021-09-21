



September 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news COSCO Shipping Ports will acquire 35% of the capital of the container terminal CTT Hamburg

The port will become a preferred transhipment hub in Europe of the COSCO Shipping Group

The negotiations between HHLA and COSCO for the acquisition by the Chinese operator of a stake minority of the Tollerort container terminal in Hamburg ( of 4 June 2021). The German terminalist group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), in fact, will sell 35% of the capital of wholly owned subsidiary HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) to the Chinese terminalista group COSCO Shipping Ports which is part of the shipowning group COSCO Shipping.

CTT operates the eponymous container terminal in the port of Hamburg which, thanks to the agreement between the two companies, it will become a hub of preferential transhipment in Europe of the COSCO Shipping group. Currently at the Tollerort terminal there are two scheduled services with the Far East, a service with the Mediterranean and a feeder service with the Baltic of COSCO.









