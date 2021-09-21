|
September 21, 2021
- COSCO Shipping Ports will acquire 35% of the capital of the
container terminal CTT Hamburg
-
- The port will become a preferred transhipment hub
in Europe of the COSCO Shipping Group
-
- The negotiations between HHLA and COSCO for
the acquisition by the Chinese operator of a stake
minority of the Tollerort container terminal in Hamburg
(
of 4
June 2021). The German terminalist group Hamburger Hafen und
Logistik AG (HHLA), in fact, will sell 35% of the capital of
wholly owned subsidiary HHLA Container Terminal
Tollerort (CTT) to the Chinese terminalista group COSCO Shipping Ports
which is part of the shipowning group COSCO Shipping.
-
- CTT operates the eponymous container terminal in the port of Hamburg which,
thanks to the agreement between the two companies, it will become a hub of
preferential transhipment in Europe of the COSCO Shipping group.
Currently at the Tollerort terminal there are two scheduled services with
the Far East, a service with the Mediterranean and a feeder service
with the Baltic of COSCO.
