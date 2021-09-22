



September 22, 2021

Overall freight traffic increased by +1,7%

Last month the traffic of goods enlivened by the port of Algeciras recorded a slight increase of +1.7% on August 2020 thanks to the growth of bulk and general goods that compensated for the decline of -11.8% of containerized goods. Overall, the Spanish port of call handled 8.9 million tons of cargo compared to 8.7 million in August of last year.

In the container sector the volume of traffic was of 4.9 million tons (-11.8%) and was realized with a handling of containers equal to 416 thousand teu (- 1.7%), of which 349 thousand teu in transit (-6.7%). Other miscellaneous goods have totaled 681 thousand tons (+40.5%). Liquid bulk has turned attested to 2.8 million tons (+14.1%) and solid ones to 46 thousand tons (+46.9%).

In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Algeciras has handled globally 69.7 million tons, with a decrease of -1.9% on the corresponding period last year. Loads in containers are piled to 39,5 million tons (- 8.9%) with a handling of containers equal to almost 3.2 million teu (-6.3%), of which 2.7 million teu in transit (-7.6%). Others miscellaneous goods have been pairs to 7,6 million tons (+26.8%). The liquid bulk decreased by -1.3% to 18.6 million tons, while the solid ones have marked a rise of +34.4%) rising to 456 thousand tons.







