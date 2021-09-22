|
September 22, 2021
- In August the containerized cargo handled by the port of
Algeciras decreased by -11.8%
-
- Overall freight traffic increased by
+1,7%
-
- Last month the traffic of goods enlivened by the port of
Algeciras recorded a slight increase of +1.7% on August
2020 thanks to the growth of bulk and general goods that
compensated for the decline of -11.8% of containerized goods.
Overall, the Spanish port of call handled 8.9
million tons of cargo compared to 8.7 million in August
of last year.
-
- In the container sector the volume of traffic was
of 4.9 million tons (-11.8%) and was realized
with a handling of containers equal to 416 thousand teu (- 1.7%), of
which 349 thousand teu in transit (-6.7%). Other miscellaneous goods have
totaled 681 thousand tons (+40.5%). Liquid bulk has turned
attested to 2.8 million tons (+14.1%) and solid ones to
46 thousand tons (+46.9%).
-
- In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Algeciras has
handled globally 69.7 million tons, with a decrease of
-1.9% on the corresponding period last year. Loads in
containers are piled to 39,5 million tons (- 8.9%) with
a handling of containers equal to almost 3.2 million teu
(-6.3%), of which 2.7 million teu in transit (-7.6%). Others
miscellaneous goods have been pairs to 7,6 million tons (+26.8%). The
liquid bulk decreased by -1.3% to 18.6 million
tons, while the solid ones have marked a rise of +34.4%)
rising to 456 thousand tons.
