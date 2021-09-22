



September 22, 2021

Necessary - he explained - to make the measures structural incentives Marebonus and Ferrobonus and also provide for new incentives also non-repayable

Never before have transport incentives been needed intermodal. This was underlined by Guido Grimaldi, president of ALIS - Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality, in occasion of today's meeting of the Governing Council of the organization. «We highlight with pleasure and satisfaction - he explained - some important interventions planned by the government in the so-called Infrastructure Decree-Law, such as those on the subject of revisions of heavy vehicles and "Project 18", but - has Grimaldi specified - we are also convinced that never as today incentives are needed for the development of transport intermodal since, despite policies oriented towards accelerate the process of ecological and energy transition, the technology does not yet allow to be totally carbon-free and is for this reason that urgent measures are needed to support all those companies that want to invest in reducing emissions pollutants and act with virtuous behavior in this direction".

Grimaldi recalled that "even the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Joe Biden, they recently appealed for the green policies planned for 2030 and 2050 have a further impulse because they are not sufficient to guarantee a solution concrete for the protection of the environment. In our industry - ha added the president of ALIS - we therefore ask to make the Marebonus and Ferrobonus incentive measures are structural, increasing its budget up to 100 million per year for each measure, but also to provide new incentives also to lost fund to quickly reach the renewal of the park road, naval and rail means, considering for example that in road transport the Italian circulating fleet is second for seniority only to Greece, despite positive examples and concrete commitment on the part of the companies associated with ALIS».

Grimaldi announced that "in support of the needs of the sector and the need to invest more in intermodality, with the ALIS Study Center we have today presented an analysis representing the photograph on the scene global economic, recording in particular how the pandemic has determined among its effects also an increase in the prices of raw materials and therefore the cost of transport but, at the same time - he underlined - highlighting how intermodality maritime ro-ro intra-Mediterranean turns out to be the sector more resilient, very interesting data if we consider that maritime transport alone accounts for about 90% of transport world of goods'.







