September 22, 2021
- Grimaldi (ALIS): never before have incentives been needed to
intermodal transport
- Necessary - he explained - to make the measures structural
incentives Marebonus and Ferrobonus and also provide for new
incentives also non-repayable
- Never before have transport incentives been needed
intermodal. This was underlined by Guido Grimaldi, president of ALIS -
Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality, in
occasion of today's meeting of the Governing Council
of the organization. «We highlight with pleasure and satisfaction
- he explained - some important interventions planned by the government
in the so-called Infrastructure Decree-Law, such as those on the subject of
revisions of heavy vehicles and "Project 18", but - has
Grimaldi specified - we are also convinced that never as today
incentives are needed for the development of transport
intermodal since, despite policies oriented towards
accelerate the process of ecological and energy transition, the
technology does not yet allow to be totally carbon-free and is
for this reason that urgent measures are needed to support all those
companies that want to invest in reducing emissions
pollutants and act with virtuous behavior in this direction".
- Grimaldi recalled that "even the president of the
EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Joe
Biden, they recently appealed for the
green policies planned for 2030 and 2050 have a further
impulse because they are not sufficient to guarantee a solution
concrete for the protection of the environment. In our industry - ha
added the president of ALIS - we therefore ask to make
the Marebonus and Ferrobonus incentive measures are structural,
increasing its budget up to 100 million per year
for each measure, but also to provide new incentives also to
lost fund to quickly reach the renewal of the park
road, naval and rail means, considering for example that
in road transport the Italian circulating fleet is second for
seniority only to Greece, despite positive examples and
concrete commitment on the part of the companies associated with ALIS».
- Grimaldi announced that "in support of the needs of the
sector and the need to invest more
in intermodality, with the ALIS Study Center we have today
presented an analysis representing the photograph on the scene
global economic, recording in particular how the pandemic has
determined among its effects also an increase in the prices of
raw materials and therefore the cost of transport but, at the same time
- he underlined - highlighting how intermodality
maritime ro-ro intra-Mediterranean turns out to be the sector
more resilient, very interesting data if we consider that
maritime transport alone accounts for about 90% of transport
world of goods'.
