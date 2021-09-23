|
- Nicolini (Confetra): Draghi's words on recovery are positive
and taxes
-
- There are segments of logistics - he recalled - that have
reported heavy losses in the lockdown
-
- Welcoming the statements made today by the
Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the assembly of
Confindustria, the president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, has
recalled that "on several occasions Confetra has asked to
be heard with the other representative associations on the
decisions concerning priority interventions for the restart
of the country. Today - explained Nicolini - to hear the president
Draghi calls for an "economic, productive, social pact of the
Country" struck me favorably. The prime minister believes that we
are so many things that we constantly discuss that can
be the subject of this pact, starting from the use of funds
of the PNRR which, among other things, will be the theme of our
Agora of November 16."
-
- Referring to the prime minister's promise not to proceed with a
increase in the tax burden, the president of Confetra has
Recalling also that the Confederation of Logistics Companies
Italians has "always avoided the increase in the tax burden and
- he added - I also appreciated in this case the words of
Draghi when he said that the government does not intend to increase the
taxes'.
-
- For Nicolini there are other points on which a
dialogue with some ministers (first of all Giovannini and Orlando)
'to facilitate the streamlining of bureaucratic procedures that
concern the use of European funding. The fact that the
economic indicators report steady GDP growth - ha
observed the president of Confetra - requires additional effort
as there are segments of logistics that have reported
heavy losses in the lockdown. The PNRR represents an opportunity
the only one that we must make the most of, aware of some
serious difficulties currently affecting production
manufacturing' Nicolini referred in particular
increases in the prices of raw materials and ship charters,
to which is opposed the difficulty in finding the
container.
-
- As for the bureaucratic streamlining, Nicolini has
hoped for "greater synergies between the central levels of certain
services and territorial ones, an essential condition of the
simplification'.
