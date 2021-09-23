



September 23, 2021

Original news Nicolini (Confetra): Draghi's words on recovery are positive and taxes

There are segments of logistics - he recalled - that have reported heavy losses in the lockdown

Welcoming the statements made today by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the assembly of Confindustria, the president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, has recalled that "on several occasions Confetra has asked to be heard with the other representative associations on the decisions concerning priority interventions for the restart of the country. Today - explained Nicolini - to hear the president Draghi calls for an "economic, productive, social pact of the Country" struck me favorably. The prime minister believes that we are so many things that we constantly discuss that can be the subject of this pact, starting from the use of funds of the PNRR which, among other things, will be the theme of our Agora of November 16."

Referring to the prime minister's promise not to proceed with a increase in the tax burden, the president of Confetra has Recalling also that the Confederation of Logistics Companies Italians has "always avoided the increase in the tax burden and - he added - I also appreciated in this case the words of Draghi when he said that the government does not intend to increase the taxes'.

For Nicolini there are other points on which a dialogue with some ministers (first of all Giovannini and Orlando) 'to facilitate the streamlining of bureaucratic procedures that concern the use of European funding. The fact that the economic indicators report steady GDP growth - ha observed the president of Confetra - requires additional effort as there are segments of logistics that have reported heavy losses in the lockdown. The PNRR represents an opportunity the only one that we must make the most of, aware of some serious difficulties currently affecting production manufacturing' Nicolini referred in particular increases in the prices of raw materials and ship charters, to which is opposed the difficulty in finding the container.

As for the bureaucratic streamlining, Nicolini has hoped for "greater synergies between the central levels of certain services and territorial ones, an essential condition of the simplification'.







