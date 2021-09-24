|
|
|
|
September 24, 2021
|
|
- Inauguration of the start of preparatory activities
the preparation of the construction sites of the Ravenna Port Hub project
-
- The first phase involves works worth 235 million
euro
-
- This morning the ceremony for the delivery of the
areas and the start of preparatory activities for the preparation
of the Ravenna Port Hub construction sites, the project that envisages
substantial works to deepen the seabed of the airport
port and upgrading of the docks including the construction of
a new one dedicated to container traffic.
-
- "The long-awaited moment has arrived," he said.
underlined Umberto Esposito of the Consorzio Stabile Grandi Lavori,
holding part of the temporary grouping of undertakings which, for the purposes of
2020 awarded the contract for the design
executive and the realization of the works of the first phase of the
project (interventions to deepen the seabed,
modernisation of installations, construction of new quays and
of new logistic areas)
(
of 6
November 2020). "For a few days now - he made
known Esposito - we have started the preparatory activities to the
jobs that will put us in a position to leave without delay
with the realization of the works. The intervention we are about to
realization is of primary importance for the port
of Ravenna, the city, the citizenship, the ports
national and international. It is the most important work
in the field of maritime infrastructure that starts today in Italy and
we are proud to be part of this prestigious and
important project».
-
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Settentrionale recalled that the interventions envisaged in this
first phase of the project and the other projects in progress in the next
four years will see public and private investment for 900
millions of euros. In particular, the work of the first phase of the
project, worth a total of 235 million euros financed by
CIPE, European Investment Bank, European Union (Innovation
and Networks Executive Agency) and by the same Authority of
Port system, consist of the excavate of five million meters
cubes of sediment to deepen the seabed of the port up to -12.5
meters, in the reconstruction of the first batch of existing docks (for
over 6.5 kilometers) to adapt them to the new seabed and in the
construction of a new quay with a length of over 1,000
meters in Penisola Trattaroli at the service of a new port area
to be used mainly as container terminals.
-
- The second phase of the project, worth a total of 230 million
of euro fully financed from resources from the Fund
Infrastructures of the Ministry and resources deriving from the PNRR, as well as
which from the resources of the same AdSP, provides for the adaptation of further
quays, the deepening of the seabed at -14.50 meters and the
construction of a treatment plant for the resulting materials
from the excavate. The final draft was drawn up and after
have obtained the relevant environmental authorizations, will be
placed in a call for tenders.
-
- "A project, this of the Port Hub of Ravenna - he
declared Marco Di Stefano of Sispi, one of the companies of
design - of undoubted complexity, which mobilizes many
resources but that could not be realized if there were no
sharing and support of the entire port community.
Technicians and engineers are not enough to carry out a project of such
size and we are happy to be able to carry it forward working in
synergy with all the operators of the port, present today, who are
those for whom this project exists and on whom this
project is destined to have the greatest repercussions in
future".
|
