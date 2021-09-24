



September 24, 2021

Original news Inauguration of the start of preparatory activities the preparation of the construction sites of the Ravenna Port Hub project

The first phase involves works worth 235 million euro

This morning the ceremony for the delivery of the areas and the start of preparatory activities for the preparation of the Ravenna Port Hub construction sites, the project that envisages substantial works to deepen the seabed of the airport port and upgrading of the docks including the construction of a new one dedicated to container traffic.

"The long-awaited moment has arrived," he said. underlined Umberto Esposito of the Consorzio Stabile Grandi Lavori, holding part of the temporary grouping of undertakings which, for the purposes of 2020 awarded the contract for the design executive and the realization of the works of the first phase of the project (interventions to deepen the seabed, modernisation of installations, construction of new quays and of new logistic areas) ( of 6 November 2020). "For a few days now - he made known Esposito - we have started the preparatory activities to the jobs that will put us in a position to leave without delay with the realization of the works. The intervention we are about to realization is of primary importance for the port of Ravenna, the city, the citizenship, the ports national and international. It is the most important work in the field of maritime infrastructure that starts today in Italy and we are proud to be part of this prestigious and important project».

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Settentrionale recalled that the interventions envisaged in this first phase of the project and the other projects in progress in the next four years will see public and private investment for 900 millions of euros. In particular, the work of the first phase of the project, worth a total of 235 million euros financed by CIPE, European Investment Bank, European Union (Innovation and Networks Executive Agency) and by the same Authority of Port system, consist of the excavate of five million meters cubes of sediment to deepen the seabed of the port up to -12.5 meters, in the reconstruction of the first batch of existing docks (for over 6.5 kilometers) to adapt them to the new seabed and in the construction of a new quay with a length of over 1,000 meters in Penisola Trattaroli at the service of a new port area to be used mainly as container terminals.

The second phase of the project, worth a total of 230 million of euro fully financed from resources from the Fund Infrastructures of the Ministry and resources deriving from the PNRR, as well as which from the resources of the same AdSP, provides for the adaptation of further quays, the deepening of the seabed at -14.50 meters and the construction of a treatment plant for the resulting materials from the excavate. The final draft was drawn up and after have obtained the relevant environmental authorizations, will be placed in a call for tenders.

"A project, this of the Port Hub of Ravenna - he declared Marco Di Stefano of Sispi, one of the companies of design - of undoubted complexity, which mobilizes many resources but that could not be realized if there were no sharing and support of the entire port community. Technicians and engineers are not enough to carry out a project of such size and we are happy to be able to carry it forward working in synergy with all the operators of the port, present today, who are those for whom this project exists and on whom this project is destined to have the greatest repercussions in future".







