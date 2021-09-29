



September 29, 2021

By the end of the year, the computerized management of one third of the procedures that can be managed with THE SUA

After the unanimous favourable opinion by the Sea Resource Partnership Body, today the Committee management of the Port System Authority of the Strait, entity that manages the ports of Messina, Milazzo Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria, approved the regulation of the Sportello Unico Amministrativo (SUA). On the occasion of the resolution, the port authority has highlighted that with the simplification and the speeding up the administrative procedures within its competence the advantages for users will be considerable: it will be possible, via SPID, access the SUA platform to submit applications of concession, authorization and various permits using the forms available in a guided process that will indicate all the information and documents that must be attached. Operators and users will also be able to carry out directly the payment of fees and stamps, using the PagoPA system, monitor the status of the preliminary proceedings of interest and consult your digital file where they will be stored all measures issued by the institution that concern them.

The application that will support the SUA, moreover, will allow at full capacity, the management of information and document exchange with all other entities involved in the proceedings by reducing the time of acquisition of opinions and then release of the measure final.

"The activation of the SUA - explained the president of the AdSP Mario Mega - will have very positive effects, in terms of simplification and acceleration of the bureaucratic process, on the daily activities of operators and dealers of the ports of the Strait that will also be recipients of targeted training meetings, as well as dedicated assistance in the first operation phase, in order to facilitate the use of the associated IT platform under development».

"I am very satisfied - continued Mega - with the work preparation produced so far that will allow the AdSP to activate, by the end of the year, the computerized management of a third party of the procedures that can be managed with the SUA, significantly exceeding the 10% target set by the Ministry of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility. Our commitment is however, to ensure the full operation of the system already by March 2022 also because a follow up so we can start other similar interventions continuing the path of digitization of the activity administrative which is one of our main objectives of the POT'.







