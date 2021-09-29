|
September 29, 2021
|
|
The Management Committee of the AdSP of the Strait has approved
the regulation of the Single Administrative Desk
-
By the end of the year, the computerized management of one third of the
procedures that can be managed with THE SUA
-
After the unanimous favourable opinion
by the Sea Resource Partnership Body, today the Committee
management of the Port System Authority of the Strait,
entity that manages the ports of Messina, Milazzo Tremestieri, Villa San
Giovanni and Reggio Calabria, approved the regulation of the
Sportello Unico Amministrativo (SUA). On the occasion of the resolution,
the port authority has highlighted that with the simplification and the
speeding up the administrative procedures within its competence
the advantages for users will be considerable: it will be possible,
via SPID, access the SUA platform to submit applications
of concession, authorization and various permits using the
forms available in a guided process that will indicate
all the information and documents that must be attached.
Operators and users will also be able to carry out directly
the payment of fees and stamps, using the PagoPA system,
monitor the status of the preliminary proceedings of interest and
consult your digital file where they will be stored
all measures issued by the institution that concern them.
-
The application that will support the SUA, moreover, will allow
at full capacity, the management of information and document exchange with
all other entities involved in the proceedings by reducing the time of
acquisition of opinions and then release of the measure
final.
-
"The activation of the SUA - explained the president
of the AdSP Mario Mega - will have very positive effects, in
terms of simplification and acceleration of the bureaucratic process,
on the daily activities of operators and dealers
of the ports of the Strait that will also be recipients of targeted
training meetings, as well as dedicated assistance in the first
operation phase, in order to facilitate the use of the
associated IT platform under development».
-
"I am very satisfied - continued Mega - with the work
preparation produced so far that will allow the AdSP to
activate, by the end of the year, the computerized management of a third party
of the procedures that can be managed with the SUA, significantly exceeding
the 10% target set by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Sustainable Mobility. Our commitment is
however, to ensure the full operation of the
system already by March 2022 also because a
follow up so we can start other similar interventions
continuing the path of digitization of the activity
administrative which is one of our main objectives
of the POT'.
