|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
- Three Assiterminal proposals in support of the port sector
-
- They were presented at the hearing at the Committees
VIII and IX of the Chamber
-
- On the occasion of monday's informal hearing at the
Joint Committees on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications and
Environment, territory and public works of the Chamber of Deputies,
the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal)
has tabled three proposals for amendments with a view to conversion
in law of Decree-Law no. 121 of 10 September last containing
urgent provisions on investment and security of
infrastructure, transport and road traffic.
-
- Assiterminal urged to extend the measures to the whole of 2021
support for port operators provided for in Article 4. Specifying
whereas this amending proposal does not entail new or increased expenditure
for the administration, the association explained that the request
of extension of the measures provided for in Article 4 is aimed at
mainly meet the marked scenario in which they continue
to pay the port concessionaires subservient to the trades
cruise ships that in 2021 project a decline in volumes of
passengers by 70% compared to 2019.
-
- The second proposal of the association is aimed at
allow a modification of the terms of port concessions, both
with regard to the size of the fees as with respect to the duration
of the concession, activating appropriate tools to allow the
economic and financial rebalancing in concessionary relations, also in
function of infrastructure investments that the terminalista
private wanted to undertake. In this regard, Assiterminal has
recalled that the Port System Authorities can
dispose, consistent with the law of the European Union and where
the conditions are met, a modification of the concessionary relationships in
be, pursuant to art. 36 of the Navigation Code and 6 and 18
Of Law No 84/1994, in order to take account of the effects
resulting from unforeseeable events, including emergency
epidemiological Covid-19, as well as the need for
perform additional work necessary for the exercise
of the infrastructure, in the calculation of the equilibrium
economic and financial of the original concessions, subject to possible
notification pursuant to art. 108 TFEU.
-
- The third proposal of Assiterminal, time - he specified
the association - to follow up on what was shared and agreed with the
social partners during the renewal of the CCNL for workers of the
ports, plans to insert art. 4 the following paragraph 8: "The
Port System Authority, using a share of the
own revenue for taxes borne by goods embarked and landed
and for rights on the movement of passengers, allocate to
from 2022 resources to finance incentive measures
early retirement as well as active policy measures
for port workers belonging to undertakings holding
authorizations and / or concessions pursuant to Articles. 16 and 18 of the
aforementioned law, or pursuant to Article 36 of the Nav. Code, which apply
the CCNL Lav. Harbours. The economic resources referred to in this subparagraph
can be transferred annually to a special national fund
if it is established. The Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, with directorial decree of the
competent Directorate General, after consulting the parties stipulating the CCNL
Lav. Ports, he will indicate, the general criteria for implementation
of these measures".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail