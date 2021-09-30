



September 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Three Assiterminal proposals in support of the port sector

They were presented at the hearing at the Committees VIII and IX of the Chamber

On the occasion of monday's informal hearing at the Joint Committees on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications and Environment, territory and public works of the Chamber of Deputies, the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has tabled three proposals for amendments with a view to conversion in law of Decree-Law no. 121 of 10 September last containing urgent provisions on investment and security of infrastructure, transport and road traffic.

Assiterminal urged to extend the measures to the whole of 2021 support for port operators provided for in Article 4. Specifying whereas this amending proposal does not entail new or increased expenditure for the administration, the association explained that the request of extension of the measures provided for in Article 4 is aimed at mainly meet the marked scenario in which they continue to pay the port concessionaires subservient to the trades cruise ships that in 2021 project a decline in volumes of passengers by 70% compared to 2019.

The second proposal of the association is aimed at allow a modification of the terms of port concessions, both with regard to the size of the fees as with respect to the duration of the concession, activating appropriate tools to allow the economic and financial rebalancing in concessionary relations, also in function of infrastructure investments that the terminalista private wanted to undertake. In this regard, Assiterminal has recalled that the Port System Authorities can dispose, consistent with the law of the European Union and where the conditions are met, a modification of the concessionary relationships in be, pursuant to art. 36 of the Navigation Code and 6 and 18 Of Law No 84/1994, in order to take account of the effects resulting from unforeseeable events, including emergency epidemiological Covid-19, as well as the need for perform additional work necessary for the exercise of the infrastructure, in the calculation of the equilibrium economic and financial of the original concessions, subject to possible notification pursuant to art. 108 TFEU.

The third proposal of Assiterminal, time - he specified the association - to follow up on what was shared and agreed with the social partners during the renewal of the CCNL for workers of the ports, plans to insert art. 4 the following paragraph 8: "The Port System Authority, using a share of the own revenue for taxes borne by goods embarked and landed and for rights on the movement of passengers, allocate to from 2022 resources to finance incentive measures early retirement as well as active policy measures for port workers belonging to undertakings holding authorizations and / or concessions pursuant to Articles. 16 and 18 of the aforementioned law, or pursuant to Article 36 of the Nav. Code, which apply the CCNL Lav. Harbours. The economic resources referred to in this subparagraph can be transferred annually to a special national fund if it is established. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, with directorial decree of the competent Directorate General, after consulting the parties stipulating the CCNL Lav. Ports, he will indicate, the general criteria for implementation of these measures".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail