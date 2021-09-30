|
September 30, 2021
- Assarmatori, urgent release of refreshments for cabotage
- The association has urged to proceed to a massive
simplification of measures for maritime activities
- The secretary general of Assarmatori, Alberto Rossi, during
of Monday's hearing at the Joint Committees
Environment, territory and public works, and Transport and
telecommunications of the Chamber that they are examining in these
days the so-called Infrastructure Decree, urged to proceed
to a massive simplification of measures for activities
Maritime. Rossi referred, among other things, to the derogation,
until the end of the current year, to the formalities
anachronistics relating to the stipulation of enlistment contracts
at the Port Authorities or at the consular authorities
if carried out abroad. To the system - he specified - they are not enough
sporadic derogations. In this context, Assarmatori hopes that
can return to talk about simplification both in the regulatory framework
of maritime work and in that of navigation.
- Referring then to the decline in transport activity
maritime passenger caused by the pandemic and the measure
contained in Article 89 of Decree-Law 104/2020 which had
compensation for non-billing of passengers
initially for 50 million, then extended to 70 by the law of
stability 2021, the representative of Assarmatori urged
to adapt internal legislation to Union indications
European that requested the extension of the benefit to all ships
flying the flag of the Member States armed by established entities
in the country. Noting that with the decree in question the government proposes
a re-reading of Article 89, Rossi specified that Assarmatori is
certainly agree with this re-reading that finally says the
possibility of disbursing the long-awaited aid. Highlighting
that the aggregate economic damage is estimated at about 400
millions of euros, partially offset with this fund, Rossi has
noted that it will be necessary to speed up the enactment of the
implementing decree and Assarmatori trusts in the conclusion of a
path that will lead to the settlement of compensation.
- In addition, Rossi pointed out that however it was not
so for the other measure provided for by the August 2020 decree,
i.e. the measure of the decontribution of personnel working in the
ships carrying out cabotage activities envisaged precisely
Article 88 of the aforementioned decree-law. The measure of nature
exceptional - he recalled - had been adopted in a timely manner
and extended three times until the end of 2021, while
problems of quantification of the necessary burden as a result
extension to all vessels entered in the registers
of the EU have slowed down the adoption of the legislative amendment.
According to Assarmatori, the clarifications provided to the Ministry can
contribute to bringing it within the scope of the Infrastructure Decree
also this measure giving adequate refreshment for those companies that
continued to serve the country throughout the period of the
lockdown, ensuring essential services and constitutionally
Protected.
