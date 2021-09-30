



September 30, 2021

Assarmatori, urgent release of refreshments for cabotage

The association has urged to proceed to a massive simplification of measures for maritime activities

The secretary general of Assarmatori, Alberto Rossi, during of Monday's hearing at the Joint Committees Environment, territory and public works, and Transport and telecommunications of the Chamber that they are examining in these days the so-called Infrastructure Decree, urged to proceed to a massive simplification of measures for activities Maritime. Rossi referred, among other things, to the derogation, until the end of the current year, to the formalities anachronistics relating to the stipulation of enlistment contracts at the Port Authorities or at the consular authorities if carried out abroad. To the system - he specified - they are not enough sporadic derogations. In this context, Assarmatori hopes that can return to talk about simplification both in the regulatory framework of maritime work and in that of navigation.

Referring then to the decline in transport activity maritime passenger caused by the pandemic and the measure contained in Article 89 of Decree-Law 104/2020 which had compensation for non-billing of passengers initially for 50 million, then extended to 70 by the law of stability 2021, the representative of Assarmatori urged to adapt internal legislation to Union indications European that requested the extension of the benefit to all ships flying the flag of the Member States armed by established entities in the country. Noting that with the decree in question the government proposes a re-reading of Article 89, Rossi specified that Assarmatori is certainly agree with this re-reading that finally says the possibility of disbursing the long-awaited aid. Highlighting that the aggregate economic damage is estimated at about 400 millions of euros, partially offset with this fund, Rossi has noted that it will be necessary to speed up the enactment of the implementing decree and Assarmatori trusts in the conclusion of a path that will lead to the settlement of compensation.

In addition, Rossi pointed out that however it was not so for the other measure provided for by the August 2020 decree, i.e. the measure of the decontribution of personnel working in the ships carrying out cabotage activities envisaged precisely Article 88 of the aforementioned decree-law. The measure of nature exceptional - he recalled - had been adopted in a timely manner and extended three times until the end of 2021, while problems of quantification of the necessary burden as a result extension to all vessels entered in the registers of the EU have slowed down the adoption of the legislative amendment. According to Assarmatori, the clarifications provided to the Ministry can contribute to bringing it within the scope of the Infrastructure Decree also this measure giving adequate refreshment for those companies that continued to serve the country throughout the period of the lockdown, ensuring essential services and constitutionally Protected.







