September 30, 2021
- From 4 to 10 October in Genoa will be held the fifth
edition of Genoa Shipping Week, the event organized by
Clickutility Team and promoted by Assagenti, the association of
Genoese maritime agents and brokers, with the support of Intesa
Sanpaolo Private Banking which, in presence and in streaming, will promote
the port culture in the city with technical insights
aimed at the sector and informative events open to the public. Novelty
of the edition will be the Rolli Shipping Week that will enhance
the extraordinary historic Genoese buildings that will open to the
maritime community and to the city.
- As for the last edition, Genoa Shipping Week will develop
on three lines - Business & Networking, Culture and
Dissemination and Sport - and will involve institutions
towns together with the Corps of the Port Authorities - Watch
Costiera, Marina Militare, Ente Bilaterale Nazionale, Federagenti and
The International Propeller Clubs.
- "We are proud - said the president of
Assagenti, Paolo Pessina, presenting the event - to have maintained
this edition of Genoa Shipping Week and to offer a wide
calendar of moments of dissemination for the city and
deepening for the maritime cluster. Although I cannot confirm
the Shipborkers and Shipagents Dinner, the traditional dinner of the
agents and maritime mediators of Genoa, we will propose a
final appointment that will deal with geopolitics, trades
and environment and that will refer to the 16th edition of the Dinner of the
2023, in a sort of continuity only momentarily
interrupted by the pandemic".
- The president of Clickutility Team, Carlo Silva, recalled
that «Mediterranean and geopolitics will also be protagonists of
Port&ShippingTech, main conference of the event (which
will hold from 6 to 8 October, ed),now in its
thirteenth edition confirming its leadership in the panorama
of international events dedicated to the development of the system
maritime, logistic and port. These themes will be accompanied by
new insights and food for thought on related resources
at sea, on innovation for the development of maritime transport and
of ports and on the sustainability that will involve the
main stakeholders of the maritime cluster».
