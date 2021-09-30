



September 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news From 4 to 10 October in Genoa will be held the fifth Genoa Shipping Week edition

New for the edition will be Rolli Shipping Weeks

From 4 to 10 October in Genoa will be held the fifth edition of Genoa Shipping Week, the event organized by Clickutility Team and promoted by Assagenti, the association of Genoese maritime agents and brokers, with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking which, in presence and in streaming, will promote the port culture in the city with technical insights aimed at the sector and informative events open to the public. Novelty of the edition will be the Rolli Shipping Week that will enhance the extraordinary historic Genoese buildings that will open to the maritime community and to the city.

As for the last edition, Genoa Shipping Week will develop on three lines - Business & Networking, Culture and Dissemination and Sport - and will involve institutions towns together with the Corps of the Port Authorities - Watch Costiera, Marina Militare, Ente Bilaterale Nazionale, Federagenti and The International Propeller Clubs.

"We are proud - said the president of Assagenti, Paolo Pessina, presenting the event - to have maintained this edition of Genoa Shipping Week and to offer a wide calendar of moments of dissemination for the city and deepening for the maritime cluster. Although I cannot confirm the Shipborkers and Shipagents Dinner, the traditional dinner of the agents and maritime mediators of Genoa, we will propose a final appointment that will deal with geopolitics, trades and environment and that will refer to the 16th edition of the Dinner of the 2023, in a sort of continuity only momentarily interrupted by the pandemic".

The president of Clickutility Team, Carlo Silva, recalled that «Mediterranean and geopolitics will also be protagonists of Port&ShippingTech, main conference of the event (which will hold from 6 to 8 October, ed),now in its thirteenth edition confirming its leadership in the panorama of international events dedicated to the development of the system maritime, logistic and port. These themes will be accompanied by new insights and food for thought on related resources at sea, on innovation for the development of maritime transport and of ports and on the sustainability that will involve the main stakeholders of the maritime cluster».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail