



September 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In August the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +12.6% and +19.9%

Compared to August 2019 recorded growth respectively +1.0% and +22.6%

Last month the two ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure have handled a total of 5.60 million tons of goods, with an increase of +14.1% on August 2020, of which 4.36 million of tons handled by the port of call of the capital alone Ligurian (+12.6%) and 1.24 million tons from the airport of Savona-Vado (+19.9%). If the growth of traffic enlivened to August 2021 from the port of Genoa is contained compared to the same pre-pandemic month of August 2019 having been +1.0%, the one marked by the port of Savona-Vado was more consistent having been recorded an increase of +22.6% on August 2019 driven by the increase of +642.9% in traffic containerized and +131.9% of dry bulk.

In August 2021 all the products that make up the volume of traffic handled by the port of Genoa were on the rise with the exception of the bunker and on-board supplies which are decreased by -7.3% on August 2020 falling to 76 thousand tons. In the miscellaneous goods sector, container traffic is amounted to 2.02 million tons (+10.3% on August 2020 and +12.4% on August 2019) and that of conventional goods at 909 thousand tons (+12.3% and +11.5% respectively). In the sector of liquid bulk mineral oils stood at 1.05 million tons (+8.2% and -23.8%) and other liquid cargoes to 64 thousand tons (+34.9% and +5.3%), of which 21 thousand tons of oils vegetables and wine (+125.6% and -33.4%) and 43 thousand tons of products chemicals (+13.1% and +45.9%). In the solid bulk sector, the commercial traffic has been of 80 thousand tons (+187.9% and +50.1%) and the industrial one of 152 thousand tons (+60.0% and +29,7%). Last month passenger traffic was 579 thousand people (+43.5% on August 2020 and -21.9% on August 2019), of which 70 thousand cruise passengers (+1,600.5% and -49.1%) and 509 thousand passengers of ferries (+27.4% and -15.6%).

In August 2021 the various goods handled by the port of Savona-Vado Ligure has totaled 574 thousand tons (+50.4% on August 2020 and +55.2% on August 2019), including 234 thousand tons of goods in containers (+155.6% and +642.9% respectively), 274 thousand tons of rolling stock (+19.7% and -0.1%), 28 thousand tons of fruit (+13.6% and +8.1%), 19 thousand tons of steels (+592.1% and -2.5%) and 17 thousand tons of forest products (-49.1% and -4.7%). Liquid bulk amounted to 477 thousand tons (-11.4% and -14.8%), including 436 thousand tons of oil crude (-12.2% and -17.5%), 31 thousand tons of petroleum products refined (-25.6% and +29.2%) and 10 thousand tons of other cargoes (traffic absent in August 2020; +47.1% on August 2019). In the dry bulk segment the total was 187 thousand tons (+66.8% and +131.9%), including 74 thousand tons of coal (+2.9% and +10.7%), 67 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds (traffic absent in August 2020 and August 2019), 17 thousand tons of minerals (+729.5%, traffic absent in August 2019) and 28 thousand tons of other cargoes (-23.7% and +116.6%). Last month in the port of Savona passengers were 121 thousand (+66.1% and -28.7%), of which 27 thousand cruise passengers (traffic absent at August 2020; -54.0%) and 94 thousand ferry passengers (+28.5% and -9,5%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail