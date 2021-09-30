|
September 30, 2021
- In August the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado increased by +12.6% and +19.9%
-
- Compared to August 2019 recorded growth respectively
+1.0% and +22.6%
-
- Last month the two ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure have
handled a total of 5.60 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +14.1% on August 2020, of which 4.36 million
of tons handled by the port of call of the capital alone
Ligurian (+12.6%) and 1.24 million tons from the airport of
Savona-Vado (+19.9%). If the growth of traffic enlivened to
August 2021 from the port of Genoa is contained compared to the
same pre-pandemic month of August 2019 having been +1.0%,
the one marked by the port of Savona-Vado was more
consistent having been recorded an increase of +22.6%
on August 2019 driven by the increase of +642.9% in traffic
containerized and +131.9% of dry bulk.
-
- In August 2021 all the products that make up the volume of
traffic handled by the port of Genoa were on the rise
with the exception of the bunker and on-board supplies which are
decreased by -7.3% on August 2020 falling to 76 thousand tons.
In the miscellaneous goods sector, container traffic is
amounted to 2.02 million tons (+10.3% on August 2020 and
+12.4% on August 2019) and that of conventional goods at
909 thousand tons (+12.3% and +11.5% respectively). In the sector
of liquid bulk mineral oils stood at 1.05
million tons (+8.2% and -23.8%) and other liquid cargoes to
64 thousand tons (+34.9% and +5.3%), of which 21 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (+125.6% and -33.4%) and 43 thousand tons of products
chemicals (+13.1% and +45.9%). In the solid bulk sector, the
commercial traffic has been of 80 thousand tons (+187.9% and
+50.1%) and the industrial one of 152 thousand tons (+60.0% and
+29,7%). Last month passenger traffic was
579 thousand people (+43.5% on August 2020 and -21.9% on August 2019),
of which 70 thousand cruise passengers (+1,600.5% and -49.1%) and 509 thousand passengers
of ferries (+27.4% and -15.6%).
-
- In August 2021 the various goods handled by the port of
Savona-Vado Ligure has totaled 574 thousand tons (+50.4%
on August 2020 and +55.2% on August 2019), including 234 thousand
tons of goods in containers (+155.6% and +642.9%
respectively), 274 thousand tons of rolling stock (+19.7% and -0.1%),
28 thousand tons of fruit (+13.6% and +8.1%), 19 thousand tons of
steels (+592.1% and -2.5%) and 17 thousand tons of forest products
(-49.1% and -4.7%). Liquid bulk amounted to 477 thousand
tons (-11.4% and -14.8%), including 436 thousand tons of oil
crude (-12.2% and -17.5%), 31 thousand tons of petroleum products
refined (-25.6% and +29.2%) and 10 thousand tons of other cargoes
(traffic absent in August 2020; +47.1% on August 2019). In the
dry bulk segment the total was 187 thousand
tons (+66.8% and +131.9%), including 74 thousand tons of coal
(+2.9% and +10.7%), 67 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds
(traffic absent in August 2020 and August 2019), 17 thousand
tons of minerals (+729.5%, traffic absent in August 2019) and
28 thousand tons of other cargoes (-23.7% and +116.6%). Last
month in the port of Savona passengers were 121 thousand
(+66.1% and -28.7%), of which 27 thousand cruise passengers (traffic absent at
August 2020; -54.0%) and 94 thousand ferry passengers (+28.5% and
-9,5%).
