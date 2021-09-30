|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
- Eu Commission has authorised public support measures
in Laziomar and closed the investigation on Saremar
-
- The procedure on Sardinia has become without reasons
Maritime Regional
-
- The European Commission has authorised public support measures
in favor of the Laziomar ferry service considering them in
in line with Community provisions on State aid, and
closed the investigation on support for Regional Sardinia
Maritime (Saremar). 'Like the two decisions relating to the former
Tirrenia that we adopted earlier this year -
commented Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of
Commission and Responsible for Competition Policy -
Today's decisions will contribute to economic and social development
of the islands and will at the same time ensure legal certainty for the
Operators. We must ensure that small islands, such as those
of the Lazio Region, and their residents are connected to the
continent with regular and reliable maritime transport services
throughout the year'.
-
- In particular, Brussels has established that the compensation
of public service obligations amounting to around €35 million
granted to Laziomar for the management of five sea routes by
1 June 2011 to 14 January 2014 complies with the standards
of the EU in the field of State aid. Such compensation - has
explained the Commission - it responded to a real need for
public service ensuring regular connections during
of the year and the aid granted did not give rise to overcompensation
in favor of Laziomar. The same applies to the compensation of
public service of about 128 million euros granted to
Laziomar after the acquisition by Compagnia Laziale of
Navigation (CLN) for the management of six connections in the period
from 15 January 2014 to 14 January 2024.
-
- With regard to the in-depth investigation into certain measures a
in favor of Saremar of the former Tirrenia group, a company in
liquidation since 2016, and of the respective buyers that had been
launched in October 2011 following a series of complaints, the
Commission recalled that in 2014, following an investigation
had found that some support measures
granted by the Region of Sardinia to Saremar in 2011 and 2012
constituted incompatible State aid and had ordered the
recovery of 10.8 million euros. Following the Saremar decision
had been put into liquidation and the public service lines that
operated were entrusted to another operator, Delcomar, at the
termination of a public call for tenders. The EU Commission has
recalled also that in the 2014 decision it had not reached a
conclusion on all measures under investigation. Today, however,
in view of the fact that Saremar has ceased all activity
and its assets have been sold and since it will
deleted from the commercial register once the
winding-up procedure, the Commission has determined that
the investigation into those measures has become devoid of reasons and has
therefore decided to close it. Brussels has specified that by closing
the procedure without further examination of the measures in question, the
The Commission also acts in a proportionate manner, saving time and
resources, including those of the Sardinia Region, and ensuring the
legal certainty for all parties concerned.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail