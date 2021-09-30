



September 30, 2021

Original news Eu Commission has authorised public support measures in Laziomar and closed the investigation on Saremar

The procedure on Sardinia has become without reasons Maritime Regional

The European Commission has authorised public support measures in favor of the Laziomar ferry service considering them in in line with Community provisions on State aid, and closed the investigation on support for Regional Sardinia Maritime (Saremar). 'Like the two decisions relating to the former Tirrenia that we adopted earlier this year - commented Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of Commission and Responsible for Competition Policy - Today's decisions will contribute to economic and social development of the islands and will at the same time ensure legal certainty for the Operators. We must ensure that small islands, such as those of the Lazio Region, and their residents are connected to the continent with regular and reliable maritime transport services throughout the year'.

In particular, Brussels has established that the compensation of public service obligations amounting to around €35 million granted to Laziomar for the management of five sea routes by 1 June 2011 to 14 January 2014 complies with the standards of the EU in the field of State aid. Such compensation - has explained the Commission - it responded to a real need for public service ensuring regular connections during of the year and the aid granted did not give rise to overcompensation in favor of Laziomar. The same applies to the compensation of public service of about 128 million euros granted to Laziomar after the acquisition by Compagnia Laziale of Navigation (CLN) for the management of six connections in the period from 15 January 2014 to 14 January 2024.

With regard to the in-depth investigation into certain measures a in favor of Saremar of the former Tirrenia group, a company in liquidation since 2016, and of the respective buyers that had been launched in October 2011 following a series of complaints, the Commission recalled that in 2014, following an investigation had found that some support measures granted by the Region of Sardinia to Saremar in 2011 and 2012 constituted incompatible State aid and had ordered the recovery of 10.8 million euros. Following the Saremar decision had been put into liquidation and the public service lines that operated were entrusted to another operator, Delcomar, at the termination of a public call for tenders. The EU Commission has recalled also that in the 2014 decision it had not reached a conclusion on all measures under investigation. Today, however, in view of the fact that Saremar has ceased all activity and its assets have been sold and since it will deleted from the commercial register once the winding-up procedure, the Commission has determined that the investigation into those measures has become devoid of reasons and has therefore decided to close it. Brussels has specified that by closing the procedure without further examination of the measures in question, the The Commission also acts in a proportionate manner, saving time and resources, including those of the Sardinia Region, and ensuring the legal certainty for all parties concerned.







