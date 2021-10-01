|
October 1, 2021
- Scheduled maritime connections strengthened in 2021
of Italy with China, Holland and Spain
- Among Italy's other main trading partners,
stable maritime connections with the USA while
weakened those with Germany, France, united Kingdom and Belgium
- This year the commercial ties between Italy and its own
main business partners maintained through the network of
international containerized maritime services have strengthened
with regard to China, the Netherlands and Spain, while
weakened those with other nations with which Italy has consistent
trade in terms of import-export value. This is highlighted by the
Liner Shipping Bilateral Connectivity Index (LSBCI), the new index
defined by the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD) to assess the level of integration of a
pair of nations in the world's maritime transport network of
line, an indicator that is developed on the basis of the index
Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) developed by UNCTAD
in relation to the first quarter of the year.
- The LSBCI index is defined by five components: the number
of transhipments in ports necessary to transport goods from a
nation to the other; the number of direct connections common to the two
nations; the number of common direct connections for the pair of
nations with a transhipment; the level of competition relating to
services connecting the two nations; the size of the ship plus
great on the less busy route connecting the two nations.
- With regard to the indicators of the nations with which in 2021
Italy has strengthened ties by sea, that
concerning China, after a growth of +0.3% in 2020,
this year it recorded a further increase of +2.9%. More
accentuated the increase in connections between Italy and Spain, with a
relative index that in 2020 marked an increase of +1.7% and
in 2021 by +5.9%. The intensity index is also on the rise
of the maritime connections between Italy and the Netherlands which, however, after a
increase of +2.8% in 2020, in 2021 it showed only a slight
increase of +0.4%.
- If the 2021 indicator of maritime connections of
line between Italy and the United States was stable compared to
to the previous year, after it had shown a sharp decline in 2020
by -10.8%, the indices for 2021 for all the others
Italy's main trading partners have marked a
decline from that relating to Germany which is
result down by -0.4% after an increase of +4.6% in
2020. The reduction in connections is also not very pronounced in 2021
maritime between Italy and Belgium, with a -0.8% followed by +2.6%
for 2020. More relevant, however, is the reduction
the efficiency of maritime connections between Italy and the United Kingdom
with a -1.5% relative to 2021 that follows the increase of +3.9%
marked in 2020, as well as the reduction of -2.1%
the efficiency of maritime connections between Italy and France
relating to 2021 which follows a decrease of -1.3% marked in the
2020.
