|
|
|
|
October 4, 2021
|
|
- ESPO, EIM, ERFA and CER underline the need to
prioritise rail projects that improve the
port-rail connectivity
-
- It is essential - they explain - to increase the share of
goods transported by rail
-
- Most European ports are located near
urban settlements with high pressure on the network
road, which makes the increase in the use of freight transport
by rail a necessary choice for many of these ports. The
highlight today, on the occasion of the arrival in Rotterdam and Antwerp of
Connecting Europe Express, one of the most important initiatives
important of the European Year of Railways, the European Sea Ports
Organization (ESPO), the European Rail Infrastructure Manager (EIM),
the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA) and the Community of
European Railway and Infrastructure (CER) presenting a
joint declaration calling for more
attention to connectivity between the rail network and the
harbours.
-
- In the declaration, the four associations stress that
the increase in the share of rail freight transport will constitute
an important factor in achieving the objectives of the Green Deal
of the EU and, therefore, should be a central point of the Year
European Railways. 'The modal shift - they specify
ESPO, EIM, ERFA and CER - is one of the main pillars of the
the European Commission's strategy to achieve a reduction in
90% of greenhouse gas emissions from transport in order to
achieve the EU's climate objectives. In Europe a wide
share of rail freight transport passes through its ports
seafarers; however, the distribution of rail connections with
the hinterland varies greatly: some seaports record
a modal split close to 50% in favour of the railway.
Improving port-rail links on a larger scale,
both in structural and operational terms - the associations take over
- it is therefore essential to increase the share of goods
transported by rail.'
-
- To that end, ESPO, EIM, ERFA and CER observe that 'the
Connecting Europe Facility, in particular, should
promoting rail projects that improve connectivity
to and from European seaports, given that the improvement of
Links will bring direct benefits in terms of
efficiency for a significant share of rail freight transport'.
-
- "Improving the last mile in terms of
interoperability, data exchange, activities and
infrastructure - underlines Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General
of ESPO - should be a top priority to bring
more freight on rail. We need conditions of
equal access to public funding
for the necessary infrastructure investments, regardless of the
the fact that the managing body of the port or the operator
of the national railway infrastructure is responsible
the railway infrastructure within the port.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail