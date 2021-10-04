|
October 4, 2021
- ETF and ECSA study highlights challenges to establishing a
European seafarers' data collection system
-
- Existing sources are incomplete, inhomogeneous and partial
-
- On 30 September, the European trade union of
transport European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF) and
the European Community Shipowners' Association
Associations (ECSA) have concluded the Mapping of Maritime project
Professionals (MapMar) which lasted 32 months and had
the goal of evaluating how to obtain more data
accurate and comparable and more standardized information
on the European labour force in the maritime transport sector,
given the current insufficient amount of reliable and homogeneous data
on the number of persons available for employment in the
maritime work of the European Union. In particular, the purpose of the
project, which was funded by the EU, was
to examine how to improve the way they are collected
data on the employment of seafarers and to offer concrete proposals on
how to create a proper data collection system.
-
- The study identified and analyzed 93 data sources in 30
countries that can be divided into three main types: systems that
contain details on the certification of seafarers; systems
more general aimed at collecting employment data in a
series of sectors; social security systems. From the exam
deepened of these sources has emerged a mixed panorama and
complex. The analysis showed that within each
of the three types of data sources there is a wide range in
terms of public accessibility, coverage, detail and
specificity. Each of the three types of sources is also
also limited, to a greater or lesser extent, in relation to what
can contribute to a clear and accurate description of the
workforce in the maritime sector. In fact, in most
cases, systems collecting data on seafarers cannot
reveal whether a seafarer is active or not. In addition, these
Sources rarely include specific data on seafarers.
Finally, the specific social security systems for seafarers
they often have relevant data, but these are systems that
they are not universal in all EU states, they collect data
particularly sensitive and may not cover all seafarers
of the nation.
-
- The project therefore showed that none of the sources of
data collecting information on seafarers has as its function
main elaboration of a detailed mapping of the force
work in the maritime field and data are often collected,
classified, stored, adapted and controlled in such a way as to
make it difficult to compare sources, between groups of seafarers or
between nations as it is difficult or impossible to
comparison of data from a range of different sources.
-
- If the ETF and ECSA study notes that this is the
base from which to define protocols for the development of a
robust and reliable European data collection system, however
highlights that the strategic planning and development of
policies require valid data that is comparable and
relative to the nations that at the time. Also, given the rapid
evolution of changes in the various sectors including that
maritime, it is particularly important that these data are
as up-to-date as possible.
-
- According to ETF and ECSA, data related to the certifications of
seafarers should be the basis of any
maritime labour force survey at European level and,
in addition, a coherent set of data on seafarers rendered
publicly available from all administrations would allow
comparisons over time that are currently not possible.
-
- Noting that, however, also a set of data collected on
these bases would still have a limitation, that is, it would include
all those who have certificates in force regardless of the
whether seafarers are working or not, the study suggests
two possible approaches to cope with this limitation: first
where an adjustment could be made in a consistent manner,
transparent and reliable to take into account the estimated number of
this type of seafarers within the data set
collected by each administration, adjustment that should
be updated regularly to ensure that it continues to
reflect the current situation; secondly, the data of the
certificates may be attached to those in the databases
tax or social security in order to provide an updated indication
and accurate as to whether seafarers are working at sea or
less.
-
- Commenting on the results of the study, Estelle Brentnall,
responsible for the maritime sector of the ETF, noted that "now
we have a clearer picture of the data situation
of seafarers and this - he underlined - offers us an excellent
opportunities to contribute significantly to the
construction of a large-scale data collection system at the level
European in the maritime sector. From now on our municipality
the objective of ETFs and ECSAs will be to address all
our efforts to find the best way to submit these
results to EU policymakers'.
-
- "We are convinced - commented Rosella Marasco,
Director of Social and Legal Affairs of ECSA - what accurate data,
reliable and standardized of the professionals of the sea are
essential for the development of appropriate policy responses to
challenges facing the shipping industry. Together with the
our ETF social partner - Marasco agreed - we do not see
the time to establish a constructive dialogue with those responsible
EU politicians for the benefit of the maritime community'.
