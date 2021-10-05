ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
In the first nine months of this year container traffic on the Russian railway network grew by +13.2%

Transit traffic alone increased by +40.1%

In the first nine months of this year container traffic on the Russian rail network amounted to 4.79 million teu, with an increase of +13.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2020. The Russian railway company Russian Railways has announced that in the period January-September of 2021 the only national containerized rail traffic amounted to about 1.8 million teu (+6.2%), export traffic to 1.2 million teu teu (+8.9%), that of import to 1.2 million of teu (+14.7%) and transit traffic to 782 thousand teu (+40.1%).

The only volume of rail traffic of full containers is attested to over 3.4 million teu (+18.4%) for a total of 47.6 million tons of goods transported (+16.0%).




