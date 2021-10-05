|
|
October 5, 2021
|
|
- In the first nine months of this year container traffic
on the Russian railway network grew by +13.2%
-
- Transit traffic alone increased by +40.1%
-
- In the first nine months of this year container traffic
on the Russian rail network amounted to 4.79 million
teu, with an increase of +13.2% compared to the corresponding period
of 2020. The Russian railway company Russian Railways has
announced that in the period January-September of 2021 the only
national containerized rail traffic amounted to
about 1.8 million teu (+6.2%), export traffic to 1.2
million teu teu (+8.9%), that of import to 1.2 million of
teu (+14.7%) and transit traffic to 782 thousand teu (+40.1%).
-
- The only volume of rail traffic of full containers is
attested to over 3.4 million teu (+18.4%) for a total of 47.6
million tons of goods transported (+16.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail