October 5, 2021
- FISE Uniport urges to readjust the fees downwards
grantors for loss-made port terminal operators
- The association also calls for the inclusion of southern ports
Italy in the Green Ports call
- On the occasion of yesterday's parliamentary hearing at the
Transport and Environment Committees in the Chamber of Deputies,
as part of the conversion of the Infrastructure Decree, FISE
Uniport, the association that represents all companies that operate
in the port area, he urged to provide for the remodulation of the
reduction of the concessionary fees charged to terminal operators who have
immediately a reduction in turnover of 20% and to include also the
terminalists from Southern Italy in the audience of the beneficiaries of the call
Green Ports.
- The representatives of the association highlighted how the
crisis triggered by the pandemic has hit the sector hard
port and, despite the timid recovery recorded in 2021, as
the negative effects on companies in the terminal world and on the
port work are still making themselves felt today in a way
evident. FISE Uniport has highlighted that, precisely to counteract
these effects and relaunch the sector and the port work, is
it is necessary to extend the support measure until the end of 2021,
already applied in 2020 effectively (thanks to the Decree
Relaunch), which provides for the downward remodulation of rents
grantors to terminal operators who have undergone a
contraction of turnover by more than 20%. The measure, however, -
specified the association - would not entail additional charges
for the State as it could be financed with the surpluses of
administration of the Port Authorities themselves.
- With regard to the Green Ports call of the Ministry of
Ecological transition, which has allocated €270 million for
project proposals in the field of intermodality and
integrated logistics, however, excluding from the audience of
possible beneficiaries the Southern Port System Authorities
Italy, the deputy president of Uniport, Antonio Davide Testi, has
asked to remedy this inconsistency by expanding the audience
beneficiaries of this call to the whole national territory and
thus extending these opportunities also to terminal operators
of the South that have not benefited from resources for development.
"An inconsistency - noted Testi - also unjustified
in light of the fact that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan
sees in the revival of Southern Italy one of its main missions.
In this way, however, the competitiveness of the
its ports. For this reason we ask for an integration of the call
which also allows the South to benefit from it or the establishment of
an ad hoc call to allocate the funds also to the South».
