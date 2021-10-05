



October 5, 2021

The association also calls for the inclusion of southern ports Italy in the Green Ports call

On the occasion of yesterday's parliamentary hearing at the Transport and Environment Committees in the Chamber of Deputies, as part of the conversion of the Infrastructure Decree, FISE Uniport, the association that represents all companies that operate in the port area, he urged to provide for the remodulation of the reduction of the concessionary fees charged to terminal operators who have immediately a reduction in turnover of 20% and to include also the terminalists from Southern Italy in the audience of the beneficiaries of the call Green Ports.

The representatives of the association highlighted how the crisis triggered by the pandemic has hit the sector hard port and, despite the timid recovery recorded in 2021, as the negative effects on companies in the terminal world and on the port work are still making themselves felt today in a way evident. FISE Uniport has highlighted that, precisely to counteract these effects and relaunch the sector and the port work, is it is necessary to extend the support measure until the end of 2021, already applied in 2020 effectively (thanks to the Decree Relaunch), which provides for the downward remodulation of rents grantors to terminal operators who have undergone a contraction of turnover by more than 20%. The measure, however, - specified the association - would not entail additional charges for the State as it could be financed with the surpluses of administration of the Port Authorities themselves.

With regard to the Green Ports call of the Ministry of Ecological transition, which has allocated €270 million for project proposals in the field of intermodality and integrated logistics, however, excluding from the audience of possible beneficiaries the Southern Port System Authorities Italy, the deputy president of Uniport, Antonio Davide Testi, has asked to remedy this inconsistency by expanding the audience beneficiaries of this call to the whole national territory and thus extending these opportunities also to terminal operators of the South that have not benefited from resources for development. "An inconsistency - noted Testi - also unjustified in light of the fact that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan sees in the revival of Southern Italy one of its main missions. In this way, however, the competitiveness of the its ports. For this reason we ask for an integration of the call which also allows the South to benefit from it or the establishment of an ad hoc call to allocate the funds also to the South».







