



October 5, 2021

Original news Public notice to award the new terminal under concession cruises of the port of Crotone

It is a state-owned area of 720 square meters

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Meridionale e Ionio has published a public notice with the aim of entrust the cruise terminal with a state concession just completed and tested at the Riva quay of the port of Crotone. Object of concession is a state-owned area of 720 meters squares, where insists the maritime station to be used for benefit activities related to cruise traffic, with related services for the management of arrivals and departures of ships. The maximum duration of the concession shall be four years, while the subsequent renewal will be defined following a further public tendering procedure. The basic annual fee for the year 2021 it is set at 2,808 euros.

The economic operators will be able to participate in the notice of the Ateco code 7.1, then travel agencies and tours operators, who are regularly registered with the competent Chamber of Commerce. Applications, deemed admissible, will be submitted by a special commission.

Among the titles of preference will score the previous experience gained in the field of activities related to the cruise traffic, to be demonstrated by means of the operational plan of the number of ships operated in the previous three years. Other element of merit will be the nature and relevance of investments infrastructural and superstructural (plants, equipment and technologies) that the operator will allocate to the development of the terminal. Investments to protect will be of the same importance of the environment and safety, both in terms of safety and security. In addition, elements of attribution of scoring traffic implementation goals, plan employment and the ability to ensure adequate operational continuity at the airport.

The application must be submitted within thirty days of the publication of the notice in the "Journal Official".







