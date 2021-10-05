|
|
|
|
October 5, 2021
|
|
- Public notice to award the new terminal under concession
cruises of the port of Crotone
-
- It is a state-owned area of 720 square meters
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has published a public notice with the aim of
entrust the cruise terminal with a state concession just
completed and tested at the Riva quay of the port of Crotone.
Object of concession is a state-owned area of 720 meters
squares, where insists the maritime station to be used for benefit
activities related to cruise traffic, with
related services for the management of arrivals and departures of
ships. The maximum duration of the concession shall be four years,
while the subsequent renewal will be defined following
a further public tendering procedure. The basic annual fee
for the year 2021 it is set at 2,808 euros.
-
- The economic operators will be able to participate in the notice
of the Ateco code 7.1, then travel agencies and tours
operators, who are regularly registered with the competent Chamber
of Commerce. Applications, deemed admissible, will be submitted
by a special commission.
-
- Among the titles of preference will score the previous
experience gained in the field of activities related to the
cruise traffic, to be demonstrated by means of the operational plan of the
number of ships operated in the previous three years. Other element of
merit will be the nature and relevance of investments
infrastructural and superstructural (plants, equipment and
technologies) that the operator will allocate to the development of the
terminal. Investments to protect will be of the same importance
of the environment and safety, both in terms of safety and
security. In addition, elements of attribution of
scoring traffic implementation goals, plan
employment and the ability to ensure adequate
operational continuity at the airport.
-
- The application must be submitted
within thirty days of the publication of the notice in the "Journal
Official".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail