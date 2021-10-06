|
|
|
|
October 6, 2021
|
|
- Bellanova: at the top of the System Authorities
Port there is not even a female president
-
- Wista will periodically write gender reports for
evaluate the work of the AdSP to eliminate the gender gap
-
- At the top of the Port System Authorities there is no
not even a female president. This was underlined by the Deputy Minister
of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Teresa
Bellanova, on the occasion of the initiative "Italian Port Days -
Opening Port Life and Culture to People" held on Monday
in all Italian ports with events dedicated to the equality of
genre that had as a common thread the presentation of the
"Pact for Gender Equality". Within the framework of
these initiatives have been given wide involvement
to the Wista Italy association which has among its objectives the promotion
exchange of best practices between members, training
professional and the enhancement of female talent.
-
- Recalling that only one woman has so far been appointed
president of an Italian Port System Authority, i.e.
Carla Roncallo who led the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea from
at the end of 2016, a position that has now ended, Deputy Minister Bellanova,
present at the event organized in Taranto by the Authority of
Port System of the Ionian Sea, noted how at the time of the
renewal of these offices it is also necessary to compare the
women's competences and - he noted - the institutions must
have the courage to dare "because women, where they have
performed functions, have been adequate, up to par, able to do
system and build relationships». 'In places where
decides - added Bellanova - there must be a representation
equal men/women'.
-
- Speaking in Rome at the conference organized
by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) to which they have
participated national and European female representatives confronting each other
on gender difference in maritime labour
and in the ports, the president of Wista Italy, Paola Tongiani, has
expressed the association's support for the Pact for Equality
of gender, with the aim of creating the conditions for us
are equal opportunities to support women's careers
and be able to access top roles based on your own
professional features. Tonghiani has announced that in this
Wista sense that will be the promoter of a new challenge:
periodically draw up gender reports, with a collection of data
on women's employment, wage levels, jobs and more in
so that you can appreciate the "improvements" that the
individual authorities will get in terms of gender gap.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail