



October 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Bellanova: at the top of the System Authorities Port there is not even a female president

Wista will periodically write gender reports for evaluate the work of the AdSP to eliminate the gender gap

At the top of the Port System Authorities there is no not even a female president. This was underlined by the Deputy Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Teresa Bellanova, on the occasion of the initiative "Italian Port Days - Opening Port Life and Culture to People" held on Monday in all Italian ports with events dedicated to the equality of genre that had as a common thread the presentation of the "Pact for Gender Equality". Within the framework of these initiatives have been given wide involvement to the Wista Italy association which has among its objectives the promotion exchange of best practices between members, training professional and the enhancement of female talent.

Recalling that only one woman has so far been appointed president of an Italian Port System Authority, i.e. Carla Roncallo who led the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea from at the end of 2016, a position that has now ended, Deputy Minister Bellanova, present at the event organized in Taranto by the Authority of Port System of the Ionian Sea, noted how at the time of the renewal of these offices it is also necessary to compare the women's competences and - he noted - the institutions must have the courage to dare "because women, where they have performed functions, have been adequate, up to par, able to do system and build relationships». 'In places where decides - added Bellanova - there must be a representation equal men/women'.

Speaking in Rome at the conference organized by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) to which they have participated national and European female representatives confronting each other on gender difference in maritime labour and in the ports, the president of Wista Italy, Paola Tongiani, has expressed the association's support for the Pact for Equality of gender, with the aim of creating the conditions for us are equal opportunities to support women's careers and be able to access top roles based on your own professional features. Tonghiani has announced that in this Wista sense that will be the promoter of a new challenge: periodically draw up gender reports, with a collection of data on women's employment, wage levels, jobs and more in so that you can appreciate the "improvements" that the individual authorities will get in terms of gender gap.







