October 6, 2021
- This is confirmed by Confitarma and Assarmatori, who confirm
moreover, also their different position on the process of
extension of the benefits of this scheme to other EU flags
- The International Register is one of the ions of the
competitiveness of the Italian maritime fleet. They have it
underlined today the presidents of the Italian Confederation
Shipowners (Confitarma) and Assarmatori intervention at the session #IN THE
MED of Port&ShippingTech, genoa main conference
Shipping Week.
- Remembering that we are "at the gates of a revolution
of the national maritime policy that will change the structure
of our navy because it is being defined
the process of extending the benefits of the International Registry
Italian to the flags of the European Union and the Economic Area
European", the President of the Italian Confederation
Shipowners, Mario Mattioli, specified that "Confitarma
strongly supports the need to reserve these benefits for the sole
subjects permanently rooted in the Italian territory. In order to
avoid what unfortunately has already happened in logistics
Italian, where the hegemony of great
international operators who decide whether, how, what and when
transport - underlined Mattioli - must be defended
the national interest starting with the Italian flag. For
this we firmly believe that the International Registry is
it is still the pillar of our maritime policy."
- Mattioli also recalled the intense action carried out by
Confitarma against the Minister of the Environment in order to
exclude ships registered in the International Register from the list
environmentally harmful subsidies. "We have clarified, with
success - he explained - that the benefits provided by the Register
International have the dual purpose of attracting
maritime personnel and to improve the competitiveness of
Italian flag ships compared to the most tax conditions
favorable offers from other flags'.
- In his speech the president of Assarmatori, Stefano
Messina, highlighted that the fiscal and contributory measures
introduced with the International Registry in 1998 have doubled
the merchant fleet of Italian flag, which from the little more
of eight million tons of gross tonnage at that time, still
today, despite a period of degrowth, it remains higher than
15 million tonnes. "Now, though," he added.
Messina - the whole system is located at a crossroads and, depending on it
of the road he will take, there may be a new
Raise. Italy, as also hoped by Assarmatori - has
detected Messina thus confirming that the location
of the association in this regard is different from that of
Confitarma - you are starting to change the order of the Registry
International according to the approach indicated by the EU, i.e.
broadening the benefits for maritime employment provided by the
Law 30/98 also to ships flying the flag of a European country
or the European Economic Area. The problem is that from
procedures for enrolling workers in tests and inspections
to communication systems, from the recruitment of on-board doctors
the procedures for inspecting cargoes when issuing and renewing cargoes
safety certificates, there is almost no norm or procedure
Italian that is not more cumbersome and expensive than those
imposed by the average of other European countries. At this point - has
concluded the president of Assarmatori - without a serious work of
simplification and de-debureaucratization, the risk of a
Migrating to more efficient and cheaper registries is
absolutely real especially for the ship engaged in the
international trade'.
- Beyond the question of the International Register and
of its extension to other EU flags, Mattioli has
also focused on the naval units registered in the first
Register, complaining that the government has not yet provided for a
support for shipowners' companies that ensure the fundamentals
maritime cabotage and product replenishment services
necessary for the propulsion and consumption on board ships, and
storage and assistance to national energy platforms.
"They are services - he underlined - that have never stopped
during the pandemic and that the government itself has defined as "essential
for the country"».
- In the speech of the president of Confitarma there was
also space for the green transition of the maritime sector: "the
shipping - said Mattioli - is aware of the need to
accelerate the time of decarbonization, but the goal can
be achieved only if governments take action
Necessary. Our government, in order to support the process of
ecological transition of the Italian fleet - he recalled -
allocated through the Supplementary Fund to the PNRR resources
important for the renewal and modernisation of ships. For that
it is important that all Italian ships, even those that
operate outside the country, can access green contributions,
reserving however a specific reward for traffic
Mediterranean, so as to support the entire Italian fleet
in the important process of ecological transition launched at
international. It is clear - he specified - that the objective
common is to implement a concrete ecological transition
of the transport chain but this must be done without
disadvantage Italian companies engaged daily in the
international competition for this we expect the Government
support the companies that have to bear the costs of this
transformation'.
