October 7, 2021
- Nova Marine Carriers leads the way in the introduction of
carbon credit in the short-sea commodity market
- First operation for a trip between Livorno and Porto Vesme
- The Swiss Nova Marine Carriers, headed by the Romeo families
and Bolfo/Gozzi, decided to buy carbon on a voluntary basis
credit for a trip from Livorno to Porto Vesme of your own ship
Sider Rhodes which was chartered by one of the
Leading European utility companies to deliver 4,000
tons of wood chipboard, a journey that involved the
consumption of 28.2 tons of marine gas and low fuel oil
sulphur content equivalent to the emission of 94 tonnes of
CO2, a count that also takes into account the ballast trip made
necessary to reach the port of start of the rental and the
fuel consumed in port during loading operations, and
unloading of goods.
- The company pointed out that with this initiative, aimed at
finance an extensive project for the supply of solar energy in
Madagascar, has become the first maritime carrier in the world
engaged in the short-sea of raw materials to implement an off-set
voluntary CO2, i.e. an overall reduction of
emissions of one of its ships through the purchase of carbon credit.
- The operation was managed by the Ifchor Clear Blue group
Oceans, one of the world's leading players in the carbon market, and is
was verified by the non-profit organization Verra, called to
perform the final check on the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and then
also the objective of the plant in Madagascar which aims to
reduce CO2 emissions by 25,000 tons per year.
- Explaining that with the initiative Nova Marine Carriers has decided
«to start a project that has great characteristics
concreteness and taking into account the real characteristics of the
shipping, i.e. the most environmental mode
friendly transport in Europe, although still today
characterized by the prevalent use of fossil fuels',
the company's CEO, Vincenzo Romeo, has
specified that for Nova Marine Carriers this operation assumes a
further, double meaning: "our ships - he specified
- use in most cases ports in close contact with
urban centers, and the environmental commitment of our group has as
objective to reflect directly on the communities with which
our units come into contact. But we also have a
second objective: to be able to support financially
concrete initiatives for the production of alternative energy also in
Italy and not only in developing countries».
