



October 7, 2021

Original news Nova Marine Carriers leads the way in the introduction of carbon credit in the short-sea commodity market

First operation for a trip between Livorno and Porto Vesme

The Swiss Nova Marine Carriers, headed by the Romeo families and Bolfo/Gozzi, decided to buy carbon on a voluntary basis credit for a trip from Livorno to Porto Vesme of your own ship Sider Rhodes which was chartered by one of the Leading European utility companies to deliver 4,000 tons of wood chipboard, a journey that involved the consumption of 28.2 tons of marine gas and low fuel oil sulphur content equivalent to the emission of 94 tonnes of CO2, a count that also takes into account the ballast trip made necessary to reach the port of start of the rental and the fuel consumed in port during loading operations, and unloading of goods.

The company pointed out that with this initiative, aimed at finance an extensive project for the supply of solar energy in Madagascar, has become the first maritime carrier in the world engaged in the short-sea of raw materials to implement an off-set voluntary CO2, i.e. an overall reduction of emissions of one of its ships through the purchase of carbon credit.

The operation was managed by the Ifchor Clear Blue group Oceans, one of the world's leading players in the carbon market, and is was verified by the non-profit organization Verra, called to perform the final check on the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and then also the objective of the plant in Madagascar which aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 25,000 tons per year.

Explaining that with the initiative Nova Marine Carriers has decided «to start a project that has great characteristics concreteness and taking into account the real characteristics of the shipping, i.e. the most environmental mode friendly transport in Europe, although still today characterized by the prevalent use of fossil fuels', the company's CEO, Vincenzo Romeo, has specified that for Nova Marine Carriers this operation assumes a further, double meaning: "our ships - he specified - use in most cases ports in close contact with urban centers, and the environmental commitment of our group has as objective to reflect directly on the communities with which our units come into contact. But we also have a second objective: to be able to support financially concrete initiatives for the production of alternative energy also in Italy and not only in developing countries».







