October 7, 2021
- CLECAT calls for a revision of the
combined transport to ensure the success of a transfer
market-driven modal
-
- Necessary - explains the association - both financial incentives
or other types
-
- Without significant capacity expansion
of the railway infrastructure of the European Union and without
the implementation of initiatives to modernise the rail sector,
make it competitive and customer-oriented in the
freight transport, there will be no significant
transfer of the transport of goods to the
Train. This was highlighted by CLECAT, the European association
of shipping companies, in their own position paper on
revision of European Directive no. 106 of 1992 laying down standards
municipalities for the combined transport of goods, measure
legislative - underlined today the association presenting the
own proposals for the revision of the standard - which "is
obsolete, ambiguous and creates obstacles to the effective functioning of the
combined transport'.
-
- CLECAT has pointed out, in particular, that at present the
Directive 'discourages certain combined transport operations'
and ignore other forms of multimodal transport." Second
the association, to ensure the success of a modal shift
market-driven, an extension of reach is important
of the Directive that goes beyond the mere inclusion of the
combined transport and includes instead the totality of
multimodal transport operations across the EU.
-
- CLECAT also remarked, as an essential element of the
review, the need for both quality improvement
and the capacity of the network and intermodal terminals.
In addition, for the association, in view of the growth of the
cost of combined and multimodal transport compared to the cost of
single-mode road freight transport, a key factor will be
also the provision of fair incentives to multimodal transport, both
- specified CLECAT - in the form of financial incentives,
condition that they do not distort competition, either
of other incentives, including an effective system for
authorisation to carry heavier loads in
cross-border transactions. Finally, according to CLECAT, it is
EU-wide support for operations is indispensable
mixed railways that best fit the current reality
of the market and have the potential to significantly improve the
services.
-
- Speaking on Tuesday in Bettembourg, Luxembourg,
the event on rail freight transport organised by
European Commission, the Director General of CLECAT, Nicolette
van der Jagt, noted that "for Europe the
time to move from words to deeds. We look forward to
- clarified - the revision of the TEN-T guidelines and the
Regulation on rail freight corridors, as this
it means building new lines and sections, modernizing those
existing, fill in missing links, remove bottlenecks
and add a digital structure to the physical infrastructure. It is
time - noted van der Jagt - to address all issues
hindering the development of freight transport services
seamless cross-border and to create a
a true single European railway area'.
