



October 7, 2021

Without significant capacity expansion of the railway infrastructure of the European Union and without the implementation of initiatives to modernise the rail sector, make it competitive and customer-oriented in the freight transport, there will be no significant transfer of the transport of goods to the Train. This was highlighted by CLECAT, the European association of shipping companies, in their own position paper on revision of European Directive no. 106 of 1992 laying down standards municipalities for the combined transport of goods, measure legislative - underlined today the association presenting the own proposals for the revision of the standard - which "is obsolete, ambiguous and creates obstacles to the effective functioning of the combined transport'.

CLECAT has pointed out, in particular, that at present the Directive 'discourages certain combined transport operations' and ignore other forms of multimodal transport." Second the association, to ensure the success of a modal shift market-driven, an extension of reach is important of the Directive that goes beyond the mere inclusion of the combined transport and includes instead the totality of multimodal transport operations across the EU.

CLECAT also remarked, as an essential element of the review, the need for both quality improvement and the capacity of the network and intermodal terminals. In addition, for the association, in view of the growth of the cost of combined and multimodal transport compared to the cost of single-mode road freight transport, a key factor will be also the provision of fair incentives to multimodal transport, both - specified CLECAT - in the form of financial incentives, condition that they do not distort competition, either of other incentives, including an effective system for authorisation to carry heavier loads in cross-border transactions. Finally, according to CLECAT, it is EU-wide support for operations is indispensable mixed railways that best fit the current reality of the market and have the potential to significantly improve the services.

Speaking on Tuesday in Bettembourg, Luxembourg, the event on rail freight transport organised by European Commission, the Director General of CLECAT, Nicolette van der Jagt, noted that "for Europe the time to move from words to deeds. We look forward to - clarified - the revision of the TEN-T guidelines and the Regulation on rail freight corridors, as this it means building new lines and sections, modernizing those existing, fill in missing links, remove bottlenecks and add a digital structure to the physical infrastructure. It is time - noted van der Jagt - to address all issues hindering the development of freight transport services seamless cross-border and to create a a true single European railway area'.







