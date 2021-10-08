|
|
|
|
October 8, 2021
|
|
- Port automation? It's not all gold that
glitters, says the International Transport Forum
-
- It's not just about social costs, which they would already do.
tip the balance in favor of port work
-
- In a moment like the current one, characterized by a chain
containerized logistics placed under extreme pressure from
consequences that the Covid-19 pandemic has had and is still having
on world trade, who thinks that a greater
automation of port container terminals could and
it could have the effect of easing this tension wrong.
-
- "Port automation is not the magic wand
for more efficient port activities'. The
concludes the study on the automation of container ports presented
today from the International Transport Forum (ITF) explaining that
container terminal automation does not have this effect
decisive and "especially not for the ports that are located
in the face of huge peaks and drops in workload due to more ships
great». Based on the report
of the FTI, not even the port authorities and terminal operators
dockers believe that automation can have the power to
increase the efficiency of their business: "very few
ports - notes the study - have introduced extensively
automation, probably because there is little evidence that
in practice, automation increases productivity or reduces
handling costs in ports subject to workloads
floating".'
-
- Different, however, the discourse if automation is
introduced in those port terminals - few, it seems, given the
cyclicity of this type of traffic flow - which
move more constant volumes of traffic: "in
specific circumstances, such as large terminals with
constrained and constant containers - explains the report - automation
of the terminal can constitute an effective intervention under the
cost profile. It can be convenient - specifies the study
- even in the event of a shortage of labour.'
-
- A disincentive to the automation of port terminals - second
the study of the ITF - it is also represented by the evolution
of the containerized maritime transport market. 'The
consolidation in containerized transport and the squeeze
collaboration between containerized shipping companies
through alliances and consortia - notes the document - have increased
the bargaining power of shipping companies
containerized on the ports. This strengthening of power
contractual made container flows to most
of less constrained ports and terminals are less likely
to benefit from automation'.
-
- The FTI's analysis also shows that "the introduction
of automation often leads to social conflicts, especially
when there is little dialogue between employers' representatives of
work and employees or when the costs and benefits of projects
of automation are not clearly expressed'. The study
also focuses on the social costs of automation, stressing that
they are often ignored. They are costs - clarifies the document - that
'include social security contributions, in the event of dismissal, and
loss of tax revenue, when port workers are
replaced by machines. Most people - observe the
study - receives an income from work and generally the revenues
of personal income taxes are higher
compared to those of corporate taxes. Therefore, in
many cases, the tax revenue of people lost due to the
replacing a worker with a machine is not
offset by higher revenue from corporate taxes. They can
be additional tax revenue related to the profits generated
from the production of automated systems, but these are generated
in the countries in which they are produced, which are often not the
in which the worker is replaced by the machine.' The
study warns that "the social costs of automation will come
obviously ignored by the interested parties who benefit from it, but
should be taken into account by governments in their
decisions on port automation. This could be
facilitated by ensuring that ex ante evaluations of
Port automation always keep cost of these social costs.
Discuss social costs as an integral part of the discussion
policy on port automation - urges the ITF - should
become the usual practice".
-
- Since the port terminals are not particularly automated
adapted to the volatility of traffic flows, while -
underlines the study - the work is, the ITF report
recommends that policymakers focus more on
flexible working arrangements, flexibility - explains the
document - which is required to cope with peaks and drops of
activities determined both by the greater volatility
of traffic flows from the use of ships of greater
capacity. In this regard, the document expressed
reference to labor pools for labor provision
harbour.
-
- Finally, the study recommends better identifying costs and
benefits of port automation projects, thus facilitating
way informed debate and improving the construction of the
consensus, and to stimulate cooperation between employers and
workers, social dialogue that should discuss the developments of the
containerized transport - such as naval gigantism and
consolidation of the sector - which have an impact on opportunities
automation.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail