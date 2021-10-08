|
October 8, 2021
- In September, the revenues of the Evergreen Marine Corporation are
up by +154.0%
- New record of the quarterly value of turnover
- Last month the revenues of the shipping company Evergreen
Taipei Marine Corporation amounted to 49.13 billion
Taiwan dollars (over 1.7 billion US dollars), with a
increase of +154.0% on September 2020.
- In the third quarter of 2021 the revenues of the maritime carrier
Asian containerized have totaled a record value of
145,03 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a growth of +162.1%
on the period July-September last year. A new value
record was also recorded by the revenues related to the first
nine months of 2021 that amounted to $334.95 billion
of Taiwan, +135.0% more than in the same period of
2020.
