



October 8, 2021

Original news In September, the revenues of the Evergreen Marine Corporation are up by +154.0%

New record of the quarterly value of turnover

Last month the revenues of the shipping company Evergreen Taipei Marine Corporation amounted to 49.13 billion Taiwan dollars (over 1.7 billion US dollars), with a increase of +154.0% on September 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021 the revenues of the maritime carrier Asian containerized have totaled a record value of 145,03 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a growth of +162.1% on the period July-September last year. A new value record was also recorded by the revenues related to the first nine months of 2021 that amounted to $334.95 billion of Taiwan, +135.0% more than in the same period of 2020.







