



October 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In Trieste and Monfalcone agreement to reduce the impact of emissions from ships

Already in the process of approaching the ports will use, on a voluntary basis, low-sulphur fuel

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Orientale and the Port Authorities of Trieste and Monfalcone have facts promoting an agreement to reduce the impact of emissions in the atmosphere by the ships in the two ports administered from the Julian AdSP. The "Trieste & Monfalcone Blue" Agreement", inspired by a model already activated in the ports of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia, has been signed today in the frame of the Barcolana Sea Summit together with the Association of the Maritime Agents of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which has it shared.

The agreement, which will enter into force from the point of view operational in the coming weeks, provides that, voluntarily, the ships already approaching ports and mooring use a fuel with a low sulphur content and therefore with emissions lower than what would normally be allowed by the law, contributing to the improvement of air quality in the urban environment.

"This - underlined the president of the Authority of Sistema Portuale, Zeno D'Agostino - is an agreement important that sees a sharing of intent between the subjects of the public administration and the representative entities of the shipowning component. The fact that he found a convinced membership shows how the whole port community is sensitive to environmental issues by giving his spontaneous contribution for a serene coexistence between port and city. Does not exist growth of the port without sustainability and now more than never, through the funds of the PNRR, we are working to make sustainable this growth: on the one hand the electrification of all the docks of Trieste and Monfalcone, on the other the continuous strengthening of what is our ability to use of the railway, so as to avoid that there is a fort traffic imbalance on the road and truck section'

"The anthropized areas close to the infrastructures port - highlighted Admiral Vincenzo Vitale, director maritime of Friuli Venezia Giulia and commander of the port of Trieste - all must be protected for the health of inhabitants and employees to the works. Voluntarily replace the fuel more heavy with marine gasoil at the lowest sulfur content (NOx) four miles from the coast of both Trieste and Monfalcone, instead of doing it in port as international law today establishes, it is a forward-looking action by the industry maritime and promising prelude to a real start of the ecological transition, which must see the rapid reduction of use of traditional fossil fuels in favour of a massive, albeit temporary, natural gas, and then move on to alternative carbon-free fuels and, as far as possible, in maritime sector, renewable energy. It is a mission consistent with the broader mission of the institutions and of the international community to safeguard ours, unique, planet».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail