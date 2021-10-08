|
|
|
|
October 8, 2021
|
|
- In Trieste and Monfalcone agreement to reduce the impact of
emissions from ships
-
- Already in the process of approaching the ports will use,
on a voluntary basis, low-sulphur fuel
-
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale and the Port Authorities of Trieste and Monfalcone have
facts promoting an agreement to reduce the impact of emissions
in the atmosphere by the ships in the two ports administered
from the Julian AdSP. The "Trieste & Monfalcone Blue"
Agreement", inspired by a model already activated in the
ports of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia, has been signed
today in the frame of the Barcolana Sea Summit together with the Association
of the Maritime Agents of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which has it
shared.
-
- The agreement, which will enter into force from the point of view
operational in the coming weeks, provides that, voluntarily, the
ships already approaching ports and mooring
use a fuel with a low sulphur content and therefore with
emissions lower than what would normally be allowed by the
law, contributing to the improvement of air quality
in the urban environment.
-
- "This - underlined the president of the Authority
of Sistema Portuale, Zeno D'Agostino - is an agreement
important that sees a sharing of intent between the subjects
of the public administration and the representative entities of the
shipowning component. The fact that he found a convinced
membership shows how the whole port community is
sensitive to environmental issues by giving his spontaneous contribution
for a serene coexistence between port and city. Does not exist
growth of the port without sustainability and now more than
never, through the funds of the PNRR, we are working to make
sustainable this growth: on the one hand the electrification of
all the docks of Trieste and Monfalcone, on the other the continuous
strengthening of what is our ability to
use of the railway, so as to avoid that there is a fort
traffic imbalance on the road and truck section'
-
- "The anthropized areas close to the infrastructures
port - highlighted Admiral Vincenzo Vitale, director
maritime of Friuli Venezia Giulia and commander of the port of
Trieste - all must be protected for the health of inhabitants and employees
to the works. Voluntarily replace the fuel more
heavy with marine gasoil at the lowest sulfur content
(NOx) four miles from the coast of both Trieste and Monfalcone,
instead of doing it in port as international law today
establishes, it is a forward-looking action by the industry
maritime and promising prelude to a real start of the
ecological transition, which must see the rapid reduction of use
of traditional fossil fuels in favour of a
massive, albeit temporary, natural gas, and then move on to
alternative carbon-free fuels and, as far as possible, in
maritime sector, renewable energy. It is a
mission consistent with the broader mission of the institutions and
of the international community to safeguard ours,
unique, planet».
|
