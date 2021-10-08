



October 8, 2021

Original news At the shipyard of Palermo the construction of a ship amphibious military for Qatar

It is part of the contract for the supply of seven units of new generation surface

Fincantieri has assigned to its shipyard in Palermo the construction of an amphibious ship LPD - Landing Platform Dock, which is part of the broader contract signed in 2016 with the Ministry of Defense of Qatar for the supply of seven units of new generation surface, with the related services of support, as part of the naval acquisition program national.

"This order - specified Pasqualino Monti, President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Western Sicily - it is also the product of the agreement signed with Fincantieri in 2019 which had as its objective the creation in the Sicilian port of call of one of the navalmechanical complexes most important in the Mediterranean. The ship for the Navy Qatari military that will be built in the shipyards of Palermo gives new impetus to the entire project and the AdSP of the Sea of western Sicily works tirelessly to conclude works infrastructures that will make the Palermo plant the flower to the pride of Mediterranean shipbuilding. Today it is a really important day because this result is associates with what we have always repeated: creation of real economy equals increase in employment. Same future for the young Sicilians".

"The workload we have secured - he underlined the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - allows us to give employment continuity to all our construction sites and our workers. Investments made and those in progress also allow us a greater efficiency of the plants, which can realize various types of ships. For Palermo, moreover, the endowment of modern basins will allow to offer, together with the proven professional skills, a unique production capacity for repairs, conversions and refitting of all naval assets'.







