October 8, 2021
- At the shipyard of Palermo the construction of a ship
amphibious military for Qatar
- It is part of the contract for the supply of seven units
of new generation surface
- Fincantieri has assigned to its shipyard in Palermo
the construction of an amphibious ship LPD - Landing Platform Dock, which
is part of the broader contract signed in 2016 with the
Ministry of Defense of Qatar for the supply of seven units
of new generation surface, with the related services of
support, as part of the naval acquisition program
national.
- "This order - specified Pasqualino Monti,
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Western Sicily - it is also the product of the agreement
signed with Fincantieri in 2019 which had as its objective the
creation in the Sicilian port of call of one of the navalmechanical complexes
most important in the Mediterranean. The ship for the Navy
Qatari military that will be built in the shipyards of
Palermo gives new impetus to the entire project and the AdSP of the Sea
of western Sicily works tirelessly to conclude works
infrastructures that will make the Palermo plant the flower
to the pride of Mediterranean shipbuilding. Today it is a
really important day because this result is
associates with what we have always repeated: creation of
real economy equals increase in employment. Same future for
the young Sicilians".
- "The workload we have secured - he
underlined the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono
- allows us to give employment continuity to all
our construction sites and our workers. Investments
made and those in progress also allow us a greater
efficiency of the plants, which can realize various
types of ships. For Palermo, moreover, the endowment of modern
basins will allow to offer, together with the proven
professional skills, a unique production capacity for
repairs, conversions and refitting of all naval assets'.
