October 11, 2021
- Spediporto's proposals to solve critical issues
access to genoa port terminals
- Pitto: "the goods cannot be subject to additional costs
and inefficiencies in addition to those it already supports for the
malfunctions of the motorway network»
- The Genoese shippers have submitted to the Authority
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea some proposals for
solve the aggravated problems of access to the port terminals
of the Ligurian capital and to allow a decongestion
port viability. In a letter to the president of the institution
port, the president of the association of shippers
Spediporto, Alessandro Pitto, specified that, "in the light
of repeated episodes of traffic congestion
port in the Sampierdarena Basin, often coinciding with
the arrival in port of carrier units particularly
important, our category has started a careful analysis
linked to the so-called "bottlenecks" and "dysfunctions"
operational" from which emerges, with clarity, the need for a
strong and sustained digitalization of processes. With this in mind -
observed Pitto - the punctual punctual will be decisive
application of Ordinance No 7/2021 (on
digitization of the documentary cycle, ed.) to date
postponed in its entry into force on 1 November 2021.
Pending the application of the aforementioned order and pending
of the realization of the Varco di Ponente that could
significantly affect in a positive way the temperament of the
problem - wrote the president of Spediporto - vi
we represent the urgency of identifying measures to prevent,
already in the coming days, further episodes of strong
slowdowns at the gates of the terminals. Such situations, we want
remember it, they generated for our category, as well as
other, considerable damage and unjustifiable delays against the
clientele, helping to create an aura of inefficiency of the port
of Genoa that risks becoming irremediable. The goods can not
suffer additional costs and inefficiencies in addition to those that already
supports for the dysfunctions of the motorway network".
- With the aim of reducing or diluting the negative impact generated
from the peaks of traffic, "today - pitto recalled -
concentrated in a few hours a day on some days of the
week", Spediporto expressed his availability
of the category of freight forwarders 'to ensure operation
of the gates already from 05.00 am (today 06.00 am) in order to
encourage an early arrival and entry of colleagues of
road transport at port terminals'.
- The association has also proposed an "increase in the
so-called "free time period" for containers, this
- explained Pitto - in order to favor, with a staggered arrival
on more days of the week, less access for vehicles
at the port gates. If this proposal is accepted -
specified the president of Spediporto - it will be our care
intervene on customers in order to facilitate a modification of the
loading plans and daily transport to the port of Genoa'.
