



October 11, 2021

MSC Cruises Agreement - ITA for the offer of packages fly&cruise

Planned commercial actions and promotional activities Joint

MSC Cruises has signed a letter of intent with the new national airline ITA (Italy Air Transport) with the objective of defining joint commercial initiatives for the promotion of ITA products and services in view of the launch of the air carrier's operations next Friday. The partnership between the two companies provides that ITA is identified by the cruise line as an air carrier privileged for cruise trips to medium and medium destinations long range. According to the commercial agreement, in addition, the two companies identify joint business opportunities aimed at develop sales of ITA products and services on the market, preparing together commercial actions and activities promotional also dedicated to attracting new customers.

"We are very proud - said Emiliana Limosani, commercial director of ITA - to have tightened this important partnership with MSC Cruises, an undisputed leader that will allow us to immediately insert ourselves in the heart of the cruise sector with the planning of fly&cruise packages. This agreement also is part of ITA's commercial strategy to make use of the most important business partners of the leisure product, levers fundamental in the moment of departure not only ours but of tourism in general'.

The managing director of MSC Cruises, Leonardo Massa, has remembered that since August 2020 the cruise line "led the phase of the restart of global tourism thanks to a health and safety protocol that has become a model to follow all over the world. We are happy today - ha underlined - to add, to the many actions that since then we have gradually put in place, also a partnership with a new vector but which, at the same time, represents history of Italian civil aviation. The cruise travel experience starts well before reaching the ship, therefore, we are very happy to be able to entrust our guests to a partner who will offer they have a service in line with the standards of our company».







