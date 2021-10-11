|
|
|
|
October 11, 2021
|
|
- MSC Cruises Agreement - ITA for the offer of packages
fly&cruise
-
- Planned commercial actions and promotional activities
Joint
-
- MSC Cruises has signed a letter of intent with the new
national airline ITA (Italy Air Transport) with
the objective of defining joint commercial initiatives for the
promotion of ITA products and services in view of the launch
of the air carrier's operations next Friday. The
partnership between the two companies provides that ITA is
identified by the cruise line as an air carrier
privileged for cruise trips to medium and medium destinations
long range. According to the commercial agreement, in addition, the two companies
identify joint business opportunities aimed at
develop sales of ITA products and services on the market,
preparing together commercial actions and activities
promotional also dedicated to attracting new customers.
-
- "We are very proud - said Emiliana Limosani,
commercial director of ITA - to have tightened this important
partnership with MSC Cruises, an undisputed leader that will allow us
to immediately insert ourselves in the heart of the cruise sector with the
planning of fly&cruise packages. This agreement also
is part of ITA's commercial strategy to make use of the most
important business partners of the leisure product, levers
fundamental in the moment of departure not only ours but of tourism
in general'.
-
- The managing director of MSC Cruises, Leonardo Massa, has
remembered that since August 2020 the cruise line
"led the phase of the restart of global tourism
thanks to a health and safety protocol that has become
a model to follow all over the world. We are happy today - ha
underlined - to add, to the many actions that since then
we have gradually put in place, also a partnership with a
new vector but which, at the same time, represents history
of Italian civil aviation. The cruise travel experience
starts well before reaching the ship, therefore, we are very happy
to be able to entrust our guests to a partner who will offer
they have a service in line with the standards of our company».
|
