



October 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In September, Yang Ming and WHL raised the record level of monthly revenues

The quarterly turnover has never been so high

As many months now, in September 2021 the Taiwanese containerized shipping companies Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) have again set your own new record of monthly revenue value. The last month, in fact, Yang Ming recorded a turnover never before previously reached and amounted to 33.2 billion Taiwan dollars (1.2 billion US dollars), with an increase of +145.0% on September 2020, while WHL reported record revenues of €25.8 billion Taiwanese dollars (918 million US dollars), with one growth of +265.0% on September last year.

In the period July-September of 2021 Yang Ming and WHL have marked new records also in relation to quarterly revenues that amounted to €95.4 billion and €70.7 billion respectively of Taiwanese dollars, up +145.7% and +259.7% on the second quarter of last year.

In the first nine months of this year the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL amounted to €231.0 billion and €157.4 billion respectively Taiwan dollars, with increases of +119.0% and +192.0% on the period January-September of 2020.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail