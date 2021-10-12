|
October 12, 2021
|
|
- In September, Yang Ming and WHL raised the
record level of monthly revenues
-
- The quarterly turnover has never been so high
-
- As many months now, in September 2021 the
Taiwanese containerized shipping companies Yang Ming Marine
Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) have again
set your own new record of monthly revenue value. The
last month, in fact, Yang Ming recorded a turnover never before
previously reached and amounted to 33.2 billion Taiwan dollars
(1.2 billion US dollars), with an increase of +145.0% on
September 2020, while WHL reported record revenues of €25.8
billion Taiwanese dollars (918 million US dollars), with one
growth of +265.0% on September last year.
-
- In the period July-September of 2021 Yang Ming and WHL have
marked new records also in relation to quarterly revenues that
amounted to €95.4 billion and €70.7 billion respectively
of Taiwanese dollars, up +145.7% and +259.7% on the second
quarter of last year.
-
- In the first nine months of this year the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL
amounted to €231.0 billion and €157.4 billion respectively
Taiwan dollars, with increases of +119.0% and +192.0% on the period
January-September of 2020.
|
