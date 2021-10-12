



October 12, 2021

Original news In August the traffic of goods in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded increases of +4.4% and +3.4%

In the first eight months of 2021 the increases were +8.2% and +10.6% respectively

Last August, the trend of growth in freight traffic handled by the port system consisting of the airports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia which is managed by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea. The total volume of cargoes is in fact, it was 2.72 million tons, with an increase in +3.9% on August 2020, of which 1.65 million tons of goods at disembarkation (+7.9%) and 1,07 million tons at embarkation (-1,7%).

Last August the port of Naples alone enlivened a total of 1.55 million tons of cargo, with a growth of +4.4% on August 2020, of which 528 thousand tons of containerized cargo (+1.0%), 424 thousand tons of rolling stock (+3.7%), 481 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+5.3%) and 114 thousand tons of dry bulk (+22.3%). In the passenger sector, cruise traffic has marked a rise of +890.0% with over 31 thousand passengers, while that of scheduled maritime services has recorded an increase of +18.4% with 889 thousand passengers.

In August 2021 the port of Salerno alone handled 1.11 million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.4% on the same month last year, of which 702 thousand tons of rolling stock (-1.6%), 387 thousand tons of goods in container (+9.2%) and 25 thousand tons of solid bulk (+167.7%). Last August the airport Salerno port has recorded a traffic of over 4 thousand cruise passengers, activities that in August 2020 were stopped due to of the pandemic, and a traffic of 153 thousand passengers of the services of line (+18.9%).

In the first eight months of this year the only port of Naples has handled a total of 11.78 million tons of goods, with an increase of +8.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 4,36 million tons of containerized cargoes (+2.2%), 3.05 million tons of rolling stock (+12.8%), 3.54 million tons of liquid bulk (+10.8%) and 839 thousand tons of solid bulk (+14.3%). In the passenger segment cruise passengers were 96 thousand (+2,968.6%) and passengers of scheduled services 2.81 million (+23.4%).

In the period January-August 2021 the only port of Salerno has enlivened 9,74 million tons of goods (+10.6%), of which 6.00 million tons of rolling stock (+7.6%), 3.47 million tons of goods in container (+10.9%) and 269 thousand tons of dry bulk (+159.2%). As for cruise traffic, stopped in the first eight months of 2020 due to the health crisis, this year it was almost 6 thousand people, while that of the scheduled passengers was 308 thousand people (+2.2%).







