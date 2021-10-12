|
October 12, 2021
- In August the traffic of goods in the ports of Naples and
Salerno recorded increases of +4.4% and +3.4%
-
- In the first eight months of 2021 the increases were
+8.2% and +10.6% respectively
-
- Last August, the trend of
growth in freight traffic handled by the port system
consisting of the airports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia
which is managed by the Port System Authority of the
Central Tyrrhenian Sea. The total volume of cargoes is
in fact, it was 2.72 million tons, with an increase in
+3.9% on August 2020, of which 1.65 million tons of goods
at disembarkation (+7.9%) and 1,07 million tons at embarkation
(-1,7%).
-
- Last August the port of Naples alone enlivened
a total of 1.55 million tons of cargo, with a
growth of +4.4% on August 2020, of which 528 thousand tons of
containerized cargo (+1.0%), 424 thousand tons of rolling stock
(+3.7%), 481 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+5.3%) and 114 thousand
tons of dry bulk (+22.3%). In the passenger sector,
cruise traffic has marked a rise of +890.0% with over
31 thousand passengers, while that of scheduled maritime services has
recorded an increase of +18.4% with 889 thousand passengers.
-
- In August 2021 the port of Salerno alone handled 1.11
million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.4% on the
same month last year, of which 702 thousand tons of rolling stock
(-1.6%), 387 thousand tons of goods in container (+9.2%) and 25 thousand
tons of solid bulk (+167.7%). Last August the airport
Salerno port has recorded a traffic of over 4 thousand
cruise passengers, activities that in August 2020 were stopped due to
of the pandemic, and a traffic of 153 thousand passengers of the services of
line (+18.9%).
-
- In the first eight months of this year the only port of Naples has
handled a total of 11.78 million tons of goods, with
an increase of +8.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which
4,36 million tons of containerized cargoes (+2.2%), 3.05
million tons of rolling stock (+12.8%), 3.54 million
tons of liquid bulk (+10.8%) and 839 thousand tons of
solid bulk (+14.3%). In the passenger segment cruise passengers
were 96 thousand (+2,968.6%) and passengers of scheduled services
2.81 million (+23.4%).
-
- In the period January-August 2021 the only port of Salerno has
enlivened 9,74 million tons of goods (+10.6%), of which
6.00 million tons of rolling stock (+7.6%), 3.47 million
tons of goods in container (+10.9%) and 269 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+159.2%). As for cruise traffic, stopped
in the first eight months of 2020 due to the health crisis,
this year it was almost 6 thousand people, while that of the
scheduled passengers was 308 thousand people (+2.2%).
