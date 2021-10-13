|
- The mandatory green pass for work also agitates the ports
and logistics
-
- CLPT and USB announce protest actions in the airports of
Trieste and Genoa. Confetra FVG denounces: ideological strike. Blackbird
(Federlogistica) accuses the government. Franchini (Free Wheels):
suspend the entry into force of the green certificate for the entire
transport chain
-
- The protest against the obligation to possess the "green pass"
to carry out work activities, which will enter into
vigor on Friday, also arrived on the docks, with
the Coordination of Port Workers of Trieste that threatens to
block operations in the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone from
from that date and with the Port of Genoa section of the Union
Basic Trade Union (USB) that called the workers to a garrison
to be held tomorrow at the headquarters of the Authority of
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea. The CLPT calls for the
removal of the green pass obligation not only for workers of the
port but for all categories of workers, while the USB
calls for free molecular salivary swabs for all workers and
at the expense of companies that - underlined the union - "with
our work makes profits."
-
- Confetra Friuli Venezia Giulia has manifested its
opposition to an abstention from work that according to the
Confederation of Maritime, Logistics and Port Enterprises of the
Region was proclaimed for ideological reasons. 'For
how important respect for the rights of individuals can be -
observed the confederation - the defense of the same can not
damage the entire system: in the situation in which our
although we are here, the port system of Trieste would be
irreparably devastated by an ideological strike against a
law of the State, which entrepreneurs find themselves suffering so much
as much as the workers, with more serious burdens placed on them
charged by the institutions'.
-
- The Regional Confederation recalled that "on explicit
written request of the Ministry of the Interior, terminal operators
ports represented by Confetra FVG have decided to reimburse,
each enterprise for its direct employees only, the cost of
tampons, in order to give the opportunity to its staff
unvaccinated to get the green pass. As explained at
Prefect of Trieste and the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea, this availability, to be valid up to
at 31 December 2021, is conditional on the recovery and
maintenance of the regular and full operation of the
operations at the port of Trieste from 16 October. That's
how much, concretely, companies can do, despite this
however, it will not be enough to solve all the problems
application of national provisions, adopted in our opinion
above our heads and without a prior and adequate comparison, in the
merit, on the part of the competent ministries'.
-
- Remembering that from the logistics system of the port of Trieste
depends on the livelihood of more than 10,000 families, including
direct and indirect work, and that companies in the sector have
invested for years in the activities and training of
collaborators, acquired trades and given work to thousands of
people, even during the most acute phase of the pandemic,
Confetra FVG warned that "if he does not come
defused this short circuit between institutions and citizens,
we risk burning in a few weeks 15 years of work and
development, with serious consequences for employment levels which
they will last for many years to come. In the face of instability
due to unrest and uncertainty about full operation
of the port - denounced the Confederation - the goods are already
taking other roads, to other European ports. Every day
hundreds of trucks arrive and depart, and thousands of containers
are embarked or disembarked at the port of Trieste and now choose
other ports. If operations are stopped, the goods will find
other roads safer and will not return easily
back'.
-
- Referring instead to the government's exhortation to businesses
port to bear the costs for molecular or antigenic tests
rapid, the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo,
he denounced that in doing so "the State now bends
to unacceptable blackmail. And this - he added - is
the ripe fruit of an underlying distortion: when it comes to
dealing with issues concerning ports, only insipidity and
superficiality. From time to time - explained Merlo -
we attend the commissioner of the Ministry of Infrastructure:
it had happened with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage on the Venice case,
totally disempowering the competences of the Ministry of
Infrastructure; it is repeated today with the Ministry of the Interior that on
green pass intervenes in ports without knowing them and without having the
minimal idea of how they work, what balances they
characterize, even what relationships exist between
dealers and State. And this - concluded Merlo - means
undermine a backbone of our economy. The Ministry of
Infrastructure should have a jolt of pride and carry out the
function that should be his".
-
- Referring instead not to the port sector, but to that
of road transport, the activity of which is, however,
closely interconnected with that of the ports, Free Wheels, the
representation of companies in the road transport sector of the
goods, urged to suspend the entry into force of the certificate
green for the entire transport chain. Sounding an alarm on
dangers that could fall on the Country-System, the spokeswoman of
Free Wheels, Cinzia Franchini, said that it is "difficult
make estimates, but if it is true that about 30% of truck drivers do not
is vaccinated, between Italians and non-Italians, the risk of a
paralysis of a vital sector for the Italian economy is
concrete. To avoid a similar drift and the consequent tensions,
always to be censored - Franchini pointed out - it is inevitable
exempt this supply chain, including also the operators of the
logistics and the dockers who in these hours have launched an appeal
similar, from the obligation to show the green pass».
-
- "We are talking - continued Franchini - of a category that
it has never stopped, even in the hardest moments
of the pandemic. With the country barricaded in the house, no one has
obviously thought of exempting hauliers from working and
from traveling, putting one's life at risk. Now, in the
awareness that all hauliers comply with the rules
of the distancing and use of the mask and that for them in the
companies are provided dedicated paths to minimize the
close contacts, we believe that common sense imposes a
rethinking on the green pass theme. We also remind you that not yet
it has been clarified what kind of rules will apply to carriers
Foreign Affairs. If they are exempt from the green pass, why
should Italian carriers adopt it? The impression, one more
time - complained the spokeswoman of Ruote Libere - is that the
government in legislating does not have in the least in mind what
it means being a haulier, just think, for example, how
the rules on driving and rest times make it complete
the alternative route of the tampon is not viable".
