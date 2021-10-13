|
October 13, 2021
- Pellecchia (Fit-Cisl): it is necessary to develop the motorway
travelling along the Adriatic railway ridge
- The line - he recalled - is already ready for
handle this type of traffic
- Fit-Cisl urges to develop the long-travelling highway
Adriatic railway backbone. "More needs to be done -
explained the general secretary of the union, Salvatore
Pellecchia, on the sidelines of the general council of Fit-Cisl
Abruzzo-Molise - to strengthen the mobility system
along the Adriatic route. Among the necessary initiatives there is
also that of developing the so-called rolling highway.
The rolling highway, which allows the transport of a vehicle
complete road (truck, articulated truck), accompanied by the
driver, by means of specific railway wagons, represents a
effective green solution, consistent with the objectives of the UN Agenda
2030 to solve the age-old environmental and
traffic congestion'.
- "To obtain the European funds linked to the National Plan of
Recovery and Resilience - recalled Pellecchia - we are asked to
make increasingly green choices, developing in particular the
railways. Taking into account the possibility of carrying out on the
Adriatic railway line up to 24 trains per day that
equivalent to 8,760 trains/year with a daily distance of
800 kilometers, from the tip of Puglia to one of the main
nodes such as Bologna - concluded the Secretary General
of Fit-Cisl - it is advisable not to miss this opportunity
since the line is already ready to handle this
type of traffic. It will benefit the environment, development
sustainable of our economy, rail transport and
road transport, which will strengthen each other".'
