



October 13, 2021

Original news Pellecchia (Fit-Cisl): it is necessary to develop the motorway travelling along the Adriatic railway ridge

The line - he recalled - is already ready for handle this type of traffic

Fit-Cisl urges to develop the long-travelling highway Adriatic railway backbone. "More needs to be done - explained the general secretary of the union, Salvatore Pellecchia, on the sidelines of the general council of Fit-Cisl Abruzzo-Molise - to strengthen the mobility system along the Adriatic route. Among the necessary initiatives there is also that of developing the so-called rolling highway. The rolling highway, which allows the transport of a vehicle complete road (truck, articulated truck), accompanied by the driver, by means of specific railway wagons, represents a effective green solution, consistent with the objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 to solve the age-old environmental and traffic congestion'.

"To obtain the European funds linked to the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience - recalled Pellecchia - we are asked to make increasingly green choices, developing in particular the railways. Taking into account the possibility of carrying out on the Adriatic railway line up to 24 trains per day that equivalent to 8,760 trains/year with a daily distance of 800 kilometers, from the tip of Puglia to one of the main nodes such as Bologna - concluded the Secretary General of Fit-Cisl - it is advisable not to miss this opportunity since the line is already ready to handle this type of traffic. It will benefit the environment, development sustainable of our economy, rail transport and road transport, which will strengthen each other".'







